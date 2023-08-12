The NFL's first full weekend of preseason games is underway. There are six games on tap for Saturday that include the highly anticipated debuts of rookie quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young.

There were several interesting takeaways from Friday's games. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense scored with little difficulty on their only drive against the Buccaneers. Jordan Love threw a touchdown and enjoyed a successful outing in Cincinnati. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell also looked sharp against the Browns. And while he struggled early, Russell Wilson did throw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on his fourth and final possession in Arizona.

You can find their highlights (and others) below as we track every notable play and performance from the NFL's opening week of the preseason. We'll be adding highlights all weekend, so be sure to check back in throughout the weekend to catch all the latest updates.

Schedule

Thursday

Texans 20, Patriots 9 (Takeaways)

Seahawks 24, Vikings 13 (Takeaways)

Friday

Packers 36, Bengals 19 (Recap)

Falcons 19, Dolphins 3 (Recap)

Lions 21, Giants 16 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Buccaneers 17 (Takeaways)

Commanders 17, Browns 15 (Recap)

Cardinals 18, Broncos 17 (Recap)

Saturday

Colts at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

Jets at Panthers, 4 p.m ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

Jaguars at Cowboys, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Ravens, 7 p.m. ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

Chargers at Rams, 9 p.m. ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

Sunday

Chiefs at Saints, 1 p.m. ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. ET | TV: NFLN (Preview)

Richardson picked on third career pass

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's first NFL pass was a 15-yard completion to former Bill Isaiah McKenzie. His third pass, however, was picked off by Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. The pick set up James Cooks' 8-yard touchdown run three plays later. The No. 4 overall pick finished his afternoon 7-for-12 passing for 67 yards. He was sacked once and rushed for 7 yards on two carries.

Big-play Bears

On his first play as a Bear, DJ Moore scored on a 62-yard pass from Justin Fields. A former first-round pick who has three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, Moore was traded to Chicago as part of the deal that gave the Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft -- which turned out to be Bryce Young.

The Bears' big-play offense struck again on its next drive, as Fields beat the Titans' blitz before hitting Khalil Herbert on a 56-yard touchdown.

Malik scampers for six

Facing the Bears in Chicago, Titans quarterback Malik Willis capped off the game's first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that included his impressive juke of Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. The score capped off a 12-play drive that included a 30-yard completion from Willis to Chris Moore.

Cardinals rally to win

Down 17-10, the Cardinals drove 75 yards in the game's final 90 seconds. Arizona got to within a point of the Broncos when David Blough hit rookie Brian Cobbs for an 18-yard score. Instead of settling for a tie, Arizona won the game when another rookie, running back Emari Demercado, rumbled into the end zone on the Cardinals' two-point try.

Browns rookie QB strikes again

A week after his impressive debut in the Hall of Fame game, Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had another strong performance Friday night against the Commanders. He completed 9 of his first 10 throws that included his seven-yard touchdown to David Bell.

Russ salvages 2023 debut

After a rocky start, Russell Wilson got the Broncos on the board on a 21-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy with under seven minutes left in the first half of Denver's game against Arizona.

Punt return TD

Dodging tackles, Falcons' cornerback Dee Alford ran 79 yards to the end zone for the punt return score. Atlanta went on to beat Miami, 19-3.

Wilson has wheels

Packers' Emanuel Wilson beats Bengals' Larry Brooks and used his speed to take it to the house.

Pick-6

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson's pass was tipped by wide receiver Chris Coleman and into the hands of Falcons defensive back Breon Borders, who ran it back for six.

Howell to Dotson

Jahan Dotson put the Commanders on the board with a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell. As both players enter their second year in the league, they are showing promise for the future.

Browns safety

Safeties in the NFL don't happen too often, but isn't it fun when they do?! This one came from a penalty in the end zone. A holding call on Commanders' Andrew Wylie put two on the board for the Browns.

Austin making plays

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver Calvin Austin III connected for a 67-yard touchdown. Austin missed his rookie season with an injury, but has impressed so far in training camp. He continued rolling with a big play Friday night.

Interception x2

Tycen Anderson has Packers' quarterback Sean Clifford's number. The second-year Bengals safety intercepted Clifford twice in the first half.

Here is a look at his first pick, which he turned into a touchdown return.

95-yard return

Maurice Alexander took it 95 yards to the house and made it look easy, giving the Lions the first touchdown of the game.

Bobbling INT



What a PLAY. Zyon McCollum picked off quarterback Mitch Trubisky's pass intended for wide receiver Cody White. Excellent coverage and staying with the ball off a bounce allowed the second-year cornerback to make the interception.

Baker cooks

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a very small window to put the ball, and rookie Trey Palmer brought the pass in and got both feet down in the back of the end zone to put Tampa Bay on the board.

Love TD

Packers quarterback Jordon Love's night is now over, but before he exited the team's first preseason game he found the end zone. Love threw his first TD as Green Bay's starter with a toss to Romeo Doubs in the first quarter.

Branch shows off

Brian Branch was expected by many to be a first-rounder this past April, but fell to the second and was taken No. 45 overall by the Detroit Lions. He made his presence known against the New York Giants, slamming Cole Beasley to the ground.

Drop by Williams

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has struggled with drops during training camp, and it was more of the same in the team's first preseason game. Williams beat the defender to the ball, but couldn't haul it in for a big gain.

Pickett to Pickens

Kenny Pickett started his first game of the year off strong. In the team's first preseason contest, he connected with George Pickens for a 32-yard touchdown.

Pickett went 6-for-7 for 70 yards on the scoring drive.

Watson DENIED

Jordan Love was looking to find wide receiver Christian Watson, but Daxton Hill was not having it. Hill got in the way and batted the ball down right before Watson could make any attempt to make a catch.



