Someone has to win the NFC East, and it looks like the NFL wants us to all find out together who's going to take home the division crown. For Week 17, the game between Washington and Philadelphia has been flexed to Sunday night.

The final week of the NFL season is almost always one of the wildest weeks of the year, and that usually happens for two reasons: For one, it's the only week of the regular season where every team plays on the same day; and two, it's the week where the race for the final few playoff spots (and final seedings) will finally come to an end.

To make things fair during the final week of the season, the NFL waits as long as possible before announcing the kickoff times for Week 17, and those times were finally announced on Sunday night, with the NFC East getting the headline game.

Based on the new kickoff times for Sunday, it's looking like we're going to get a wild finish to the NFL season.

For the Sunday night game, the NFL wants at least one team in a do-or-die situation and that will be happening with Washington. No matter what else happens on Sunday, Washington will clinch the NFC East title with a win, but if the Football Team loses, then the division championship will go to the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game. Putting the NFC East in primetime is the perfect crazy way to end this perfectly crazy season.

The 1 p.m. ET slot has been given to mostly AFC teams. Heading into Week 17, there are five teams -- the Titans, Colts, Browns, Dolphins and Ravens -- battling it out for four spots. The Browns, Dolphins and Ravens will all be kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

After the early games, the 4:25 p.m. ET will give us the battle for the final two playoff spots in the NFC. On that side of things, the Rams, Cardinals and Bears will be duking it out for the two remaining wild card spots. The top seed in the NFC will also be up for grabs during the 4:25 p.m. ET window.

In past years, you could have had a scenario where the Bears kicked off at 1 p.m. ET and the Rams-Cardinals game kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET. In that instance, if the Bears kicked off first and lose, the Rams could simply have rested their starters in the later game since they would have clinched a playoff berth with Chicago's early loss. The NFL wants to avoid situations like that, which is why the league waits so long to announce the kickoff times.

The AFC South will also be up for grabs at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the Colts (vs. Jacksonville) and the Titans (at Houston) both scheduled to kick off in the late window.

Here's a look at the entire kickoff schedule for Week 17. For an updated look at the playoff picture, be sure to click here.

1 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Bills (CBS)

Ravens at Bengals (CBS)

Steelers at Browns (CBS)

Jets at Patriots (CBS)

Vikings at Lions (Fox)

Cowboys at Giants (Fox)

Falcons at Buccaneers (Fox)

4:25 p.m ET

Saints at Panthers (Fox)

Packers at Bears (Fox)

Raiders at Broncos (CBS)

Chargers at Chiefs (Fox)

Cardinals at Rams (CBS)

Seahawks at 49ers (Fox)

Titans at Texans (CBS)

Jaguars at Colts (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET

Washington at Philadelphia (NBC)