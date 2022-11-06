It's Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 9 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

End zone INT

The Packers offense swiftly moved down the field on its opening possession, but as has been the case all season, it just couldn't put a full drive together. On first-and-goal, Rodgers' pass was tipped high in the air, and safety Kerby Joseph, a member of the CBSSports.com's midseason All-Rookie team, came down with it for the crucial end zone interception.

JJ goes UP

When Kirk Cousins was in Washington, he never had a receiver as good as Justin Jefferson. So with Cousins back at FedEx Field for the first time since leaving in free agency, he showed off by far his best weapon by just throwing the ball up to Jefferson in the end zone. And, of course, Jefferson came down with it for the opening-drive score.

Welcome back, Cordarrelle Patterson

NFL media reported the Falcons were going to ease Cordarrelle Patterson back after he missed four games after undergoing a cleanup procedure in his knee, but the veteran sparkplug saw three carries on the first drive. They only went for 10 yards, but the third opened the scoring for Atlanta from one yard out.

Another Josh Allen INT

While inconsequential, Josh Allen threw two fourth-quarter interceptions in last Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. His turnover spree continued on the first drive against the Jets. After Braden Mann fell on the opening kickoff, giving them great field position, Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a deep ball and the Bills were set up to jump on their division rivals early. However, Allen rolled out and threw the ball right to the Jets' Jordan Whitehead in the red zone. Good recovery from the New York defense.

New faces in new places

What a difference a change of scenery makes. With the Giants, Kadarius Toney missed the past five games with what the team called a hamstring injury. Yet since the 2021 first-round wideout was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday, he hasn't even been on Kansas City's injury report. In fact, coach Andy Reid came out and said Toney is healthy ahead of a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Titans. Coincidence? I doubt it.

"Obviously a playmaker, can make a lot of plays happen," Patrick Mahomes said of Toney.

"That guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands," Travis Kelce added.

"We want the chemistry to work," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy went on to explain. "Obviously, we still got to get some timing up with Pat. But as far as a football player, [Toney's] a heck of a player. The kid's a very, very smart kid, and we just want him to fit in our culture and basically understand what we do and then put him in position to have an opportunity to be his best."

Toney is one of several players expected to make his debut with a new team this weekend following a historic trade deadline day. We've got edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson in Miami, wide receiver Chase Claypool in Chicago, tight end T.J. Hockenson in Minnesota and pass-catching back Nyheim Hines in Buffalo, among others. Here's what to expect from them in their first game: