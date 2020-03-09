NFL Super Bowl odds 2021: Predictions, expert picks, best values, top teams to avoid from Vegas insider

The league calendar rolls over on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official beginning of 2020 NFL free agency. There could be several household names on the move. Tom Brady, Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers are just a few stars who could be in different uniforms next season, and that's not including possible NFL trades, the 2020 NFL Draft in April and the hundreds of others players who will ultimately swap teams this offseason.

All that change brings plenty of uncertainty for bettors studying the early 2021 Super Bowl odds looking for value in the latest NFL futures. But if you can predict which teams are well-positioned to make the right moves this offseason, there are plenty of steals to be had in the Super Bowl 55 odds. Before making NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the latest 2021 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top pro football expert, R.J. White.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

He is fading the Green Bay Packers at 18-1 Super Bowl LV odds. The Packers took a step forward in 2019 under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur, going 13-3 in the regular season and then advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

The Niners, however, were somewhat of a kryptonite for Aaron Rodgers and Co. They not only ended the Packers' postseason with a 37-20 win, they also dominated them 37-8 in the regular season. The path to an NFC title could go through the 49ers again in 2020, and White believes Rodgers has fallen from a transcendent quarterback to a "merely great" one.

"His best quality now his ability to avoid turnovers rather than carving up a defense up and down the field, White told SportsLine. "The Packers' offensive line also could be an issue moving forward, and the team still hasn't found a secondary weapon to take the pressure off Davante Adams. Green Bay has more questions than answers right now, so I wouldn't play it at this price."

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

2021 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

San Francisco 49ers 13-2

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

New Orleans Saints 11-1

New England Patriots 12-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 17-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 25-1

Los Angeles Rams 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 28-1

Chicago Bears 30-1

Buffalo Bills 33-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Atlanta Falcons 40-1

Houston Texans 40-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Denver Broncos 45-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50-1

New York Giants 60-1

Detroit Lions 75-1

New York Jets 75-1

Arizona Cardinals 75-1

Miami Dolphins 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Carolina Panthers 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals 100-1