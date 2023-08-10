The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met in last season's Super Bowl, and they are the 2024 Super Bowl favorites heading into the beginning of the regular season. Kansas City is the 6-1 favorite in the 2024 Super Bowl odds, while Philadelphia is 15-2. The Eagles are projected to have less competition in the NFC than Kansas City in the AFC, as there is only one other team inside of 15-1 Super Bowl 58 odds in the NFC. Does that factor make Philadelphia a strong option for your 2024 Super Bowl picks? Kansas City returns head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, making the Chiefs one of the obvious 2024 Super Bowl contenders.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is fading the 49ers, even though they're among the top favorites at 9-1. The 49ers could have arguably the most difficult path to a Super Bowl victory of any team this season, as their potential late-playoff opponents include the Eagles and Chiefs. They are a step behind both of those teams, immediately making them an overvalued team in the 2024 Super Bowl futures odds.

San Francisco never established an identity at quarterback last year due to multiple injuries, and the 49ers are juggling several options again this season. Brock Purdy tore his UCL in the playoffs and his health is a question mark heading into training camp. The 49ers also lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Texans and did not make any splashy moves during the offseason, so White is happy to avoid them with his Super Bowl 58 picks. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1