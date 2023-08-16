The Kansas City Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowls. They'll enter the new NFL season as the 6-1 favorites to repeat as champion in the latest Super Bowl 58 odds as they try to replicate the dynastical success of the Patriots. Three of the last four Super Bowls featured a team that missed the playoffs the season before. With free agency, impactful rookies and parity, one season can make a drastic difference in a team's results. Which dark horse should you target in the 2024 Super Bowl odds? The Jets (16-1) have the best Super Bowl odds in that category after the addition of Aaron Rodgers. The Lions (22-1), Saints (35-1) and Browns (35-1) have the next lowest 2024 Super Bowl futures for non-playoff teams.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is fading the 49ers, even though they're one of the top 2024 Super Bowl favorites at 9-1. The 49ers' depth and versatility on offense can't be argued with top playmakers such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, but have they figured out the quarterback position? Brock Purdy took the NFL by storm last season after being buried on the depth chart. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrust the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft into the starting position.

Purdy proved capable of leading the 49ers after taking over on December 4 as San Francisco won each of his first eight starts, including the playoffs. His best game came in the postseason when he threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-23 victory over Seattle. But Purdy needed offseason elbow surgery for an injury from the 2023 NFL playoffs and although it looks promising, there's no certainty he'll start Week 1. Will coach Kyle Shanahan have complete trust in Purdy or could he turn to Lance or Sam Darnold if Purdy doesn't repeat last year's production?

Darnold hasn't had much success in his five NFL seasons and Lance has only appeared in eight games over his first two years. With no guarantees at the most important position on the field, it's tough to back the 49ers as one of the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1