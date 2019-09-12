NFL Week 2 odds, picks: Saints roll over Rams, Cowboys impress against Redskins

What a first week of football. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns got beat down, the Jacksonville Jaguars already lost their new starting quarterback and the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints delivered us an instant Monday Night Football classic.

As far as my picks went -- not very good. I'm going to try to hide my record at the bottom but hey, I've learned my lesson. Week 2 features a couple of much larger spreads than we had last week, and I'm taking both of them. The pick I was so high on last week (Baltimore Ravens -7 over the Miami Dolphins) was one I was told to be cautious of. I got the last laugh there, and I'm going to get the last laugh by taking the two big favorites this week as well.

Let's jump into it:

NFL Week 2 picks

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

The Titans surprised everyone last week with a 30-point blowout win over the Browns, and they could be a team to watch this season. Marcus Mariota threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced three interceptions. The Colts held their own against the Chargers last week and Jacoby Brissett played well. Marlon Mack was a beast on the ground too, not enough people are talking about him. But with the Titans playing in Nashville, with the franchise retiring the jersey numbers of Steve McNair and Eddie George at halftime after an emotional road victory to open the season -- give me the Titans.

The pick: Titans 31-21 over Colts

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -19

If you didn't already believe it, the Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL this year. In fact, after the 59-10 blowout loss they suffered to the Ravens, Pro Football Talk reported that multiple Dolphins players had contacted their agents and directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere. As you could imagine, the players believe that the coaching staff is not serious about competing in 2019, and they want to take their lumps now in hopes of establishing a foundation for the future by acquiring high draft picks. If the Ravens put up 42 on the Dolphins by halftime, what are the Patriots going to do? New England looked like the best team in the NFL during their 33-3 Sunday Night Football victory over the Steelers. Throw Antonio Brown into the mix, and they are definitely the best team in the NFL. I know Bill Belichick is not one to beat a team by 50 points, but don't you think the Patriots will win by at least three scores?

The pick: Patriots 52-21 over Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -5

You have to give the Redskins credit for how they played on Sunday -- at least in the first half. Case Keenum and Co. quickly ran out to a 17-0 lead over the Eagles, and the biggest underdog of Week 1 looked like they were well on their way to a big upset victory. It didn't work out that way, as Philadelphia came storming back for a 32-27 win. The Cowboys on the other hand quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Giants, and maintained momentum throughout the entire matchup. Dak Prescott played arguably the game of his career, passing for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He looks almost rejuvenated with Kellen Moore as his new offensive coordinator, and we saw this Cowboys offense play like they haven't played in years. It's too early to say, obviously, but the Cowboys look like they could be a Super Bowl contender in 2019.

The pick: Cowboys 28-10 over Redskins

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -2.5

Here it is, the rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. I know you're sick of hearing about it, but if the officials did not miss that blatant defensive pass interference call, the Saints would have represented the NFC in the Super Bowl and maybe would have even won it. They are out for revenge and they don't care if they are playing across the country. Meanwhile, the Rams would like to prove that last year wasn't a fluke, and that they are one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Saints were on the victorious end of the most entertaining game of Week 1, and even though he's 40-years-old, Drew Brees proved that he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. I hope the Rams' defensive backs are ready for Michael Thomas. He's seemingly impossible to cover and caught 10 of his 13 targets for 123 yards on Monday night against the Texans. He was held to just 36 yards when the two clubs faced off in the playoffs last year, so you know he will be looking for some personal revenge as well. The Rams earned a three-point win over the Panthers on the road last Sunday, but it wasn't the prettiest game. Jared Goff passed for just 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and there still appears to be questions about running back Todd Gurley and his health as well as his role in the offense moving forward. The Saints should have won the last matchup, so they get their revenge this time around.

The pick: Saints 42-35 over Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

The Eagles found themselves in a quick 17-0 hole to the Redskins, but they were able to battle back by scoring 25 second-half points for a comeback win. Slow starts happen, especially in the season opener. I pay more attention to how they rebounded. Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns and DeSean Jackson looked like he did in his younger years -- catching eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. While Keenum did look like a top five quarterback in the opening half, this Eagles defense shut the Redskins out from scoring any points in the third and fourth quarters -- minus a garbage touchdown in the final seconds. As for the Falcons, they had an even slower start in their season opener. They didn't score any points until the fourth quarter in a matchup where the Vikings dominated from start to finish. Minnesota's backs racked up 168 rushing yards and Kirk Cousins didn't really have to do much. He didn't even throw for 100 yards! The Eagles are going to be a good team this year. Don't mind that weird first half against the Redskins.

The pick: Eagles 35-21 over Falcons

Other Week 1 picks

Panthers 28-21 over Buccaneers

Chargers 24-14 over Lions

Giants 17-16 over Bills

Ravens 38-20 over Cardinals

Texans 31-20 over Jaguars

Seahawks 28-24 over Steelers

Bengals 35-31 over 49ers

Packers 24-21 over Vikings

Chiefs 28-17 over Raiders

Bears 17-13 over Broncos

Browns 28-20 over Jets

Picks record

Straight up: 9-6-1

Against the spread: 5-11