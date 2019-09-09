Dolphins players reportedly trying to get out of Miami following Week 1 blowout loss

Many were guessing that the Miami Dolphins would be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, and that was confirmed on Sunday. Their season opener went so horribly wrong in fact, that players are reportedly already working on trying to get out of Miami.

Following the Dolphins' 59-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a league source with knowledge of the situation revealed to Pro Football Talk that multiple Dolphins players had contacted their agents and directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere. The players believe that the coaching staff is not serious about competing in 2019, and they want to take their lumps now in hopes of establishing a foundation for the future by acquiring high draft picks.

PFT then reached out to the Dolphins in an attempt to confirm this report, but they responded by saying that they have not heard from any agents or players regarding this matter.

The Ravens put up 42 points in just the first half on Sunday, as the Dolphins were never even close to making the game competitive. Miami put up just 200 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times while Baltimore exploded for 643 yards of total offense.

This is not the first mention of the Dolphins' locker room revolting. Late last month, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported that the team would stage a mutiny if the Dolphins were to trade beloved offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

"The backlash would be amazing," the source said. "Guys would legit revolt."

That trade did end up happening, but we didn't see any kind of public walk out. There is no doubt that the Dolphins' decision to trade away Tunsil did not sit well with players, however, and what occurred on Sunday apparently did not help matters.

It appears that things will only get worse in Miami, as the lowly Dolphins host the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots next Sunday.