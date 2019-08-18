NFL Week 2 preseason scores: Patriots rookies impress against Titans, Chiefs starters go scoreless

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, with three nationally televised games on deck and two more matchups also on the card.

First, the Browns and Colts kicked things off after a week of heated practices that featured multiple fights between their players. In the evening, the Chiefs and Steelers took the field as Patrick Mahomes and the starting offense made their 2019 exhibition debut together. At 10 p.m., meanwhile, the Cowboys and Rams battled in the first preseason game played in Hawaii in over four decades.

We'll update this post throughout the day with everything you need to know about Saturday's action, whether it's on national TV or not. If you want to catch up on the games that are already in the books, you can head over to our Thursday and Friday recaps.

You can check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below. If you're favorite team isn't on national television, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free). If you're interested in watching every preseason game, they're on NFL Game Pass (out of market).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills 27, Panthers 14 (box score)

Giants 32, Bears 13 (box score)

Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 14 (box score)

Saturday

Browns 21, Colts 18 (box score)

Patriots 22 Titans 17 (box score)

Steelers 17, Chiefs 7 (box score)

Texans 30, Lions 23 (box score)

Cowboys vs. Rams (in Hawaii) 10 p.m. ET, (GameTracker)

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

James Washington balls out for Steelers vs. Chiefs

James Washington continued his strong summer on Saturday night. After catching four passes for 84 yards and a score in Pittsburgh's preseason opener, the Steelers' second-round pick last year, who endured a disappointing rookie season, caught four of five targets for 78 yards that included this nifty 40-yard reception.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Bud Dupree continued his solid summer by recording two sacks and two tackles for loss while helping Pittsburgh's starting defense hold the Chiefs' offense scoreless during their two possessions with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center.

Another Steeler who made his case to make the 53 was receiver Diontae Spencer, a former Canadian Football League star who had a 38-yard punt return and a 19-yard run that helped set up the Steelers' final touchdown. Rookie receiver Diontae Johnson, who was injured for a considerable portion of camp, also showed his potential Saturday when he caught his first preseason touchdown, a 24-yard pass from Devin Hodges -- an undrafted rookie who starred at Samford University and continues to put out impressive tape.

Speaking of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks, Mason Rudolph strengthened his case to be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback instead of Josh Dobbs. Rudolph, Pittsburgh's third quarterback last season, completed 10 of 15 passes Saturday night while engineering an 89-yard scoring drive. Dobbs completed 6 of 11 passes for 95 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception. Dobbs did orchestrate one scoring drive that ended with Matthew Wright's 46-yard field goal.

Jarrett Stidham headlines Patriots' win over Titans

He's not Tom Brady, but he might be his new backup. A week after surprising in the Patriots' preseason opener, Stidham once again headlined New England's offense, following up four series from veteran No. 2 Brian Hoyer (6-8, 55 yards, 1 INT) with a 193-yard night -- featuring an 11-play, 99-yard scoring drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass. The fourth-round draft pick couldn't have had a better start to his first preseason in New England. Fellow rookie Damien Harris was equally as impressive vs. the Titans on Saturday, piling up 103 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches.

Mahomes, Chiefs starters fail to score vs. Steelers

Mahomes, a preseason MVP favorite, lit up the Steelers in Week 2 of the 2018 season, throwing six touchdowns in Kansas City's 42-37 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs did not come close that that type of production in the quarterback's 2019 preseason debut Saturday night in Pittsburgh. In two possessions with Mahomes under center, the Chiefs gained 36 yards but were unable to score any points against Pittsburgh's starting defense. After punting on their first possession, the Chiefs' second -- and final drive -- with Mahomes ended when running back Carlos Hyde fumbled near midfield. Kansas City didn't get on the board until late in the first half, when backup quarterback Chad Henne hit Mecole Hardman on a 17-yard touchdown pass that tied the score.

Steelers honor late Coach Darryl Drake

The Steelers paid homage to late assistant coach Darryl Drake, who passed away last Sunday after reportedly experiencing chest pains the previous night. Before the game, the Steelers announced that they would wear a special decal on the back of their helmet honoring Drake for the remainder of the season. Pittsburgh's receivers also wore special hoodies during pregame warmups featuring one of Drake's offseason messages to the team. The Steelers then held a team prayer on the field just before kickoff.

Entire Steelers team kneels in prayer before kickoff for their WR coach Darryl Drake, whose funeral was today in Tennessee pic.twitter.com/rr7zrxNwwd — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 18, 2019

Flips into the end zone: Titans may be doing too much

The preseason is usually a time where NFL teams try to take it easy to avoid injuries. The play calls are very vanilla, the starters only play a few series and it's not the most entertaining football. You can't exactly say that about the Titans however.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, the Titans decided to go for two. Quarterback Marcus Mariota -- the franchise's prized possession -- decided to take matters into his own hands and flipped over a defender into the end zone.

There is not a single coach in the NFL that wants to see their quarterback taking a shot like that in the preseason.

The Titans weren't done, however, as just a couple of drives later, running back Jeremy McNichols took a risky shot en route to the end zone. This flip was violent yet beautiful -- and he's lucky that he didn't injure himself.

The Titans clearly have no idea that this is the preseason -- but no one tell them, because they are providing us with some entertaining football right now.

Delanie Walker returns to football in a big way

Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 1 last year and ended up missing the entire season. After sitting out the preseason opener last week, he suited up to play in his first game in almost a year on Saturday night against the Patriots.

On the third drive of the game, Marcus Mariota found him for a big 15-yard gain. Just a few plays later, the duo hooked up again for an 11-yard touchdown, which sent Titans fans to their feet

Talk about a special return to football. Even though he's 35, expect Walker to be a big part of Tennessee's offense in 2019.

Steelers-Chiefs matchup delayed

We will have to wait a little longer for Mason Rudolph vs. Patrick Mahomes. Due to inclement weather in the area, kickoff will not take place at 7:30 p.m. as previously scheduled. Kickoff is now estimated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a strong thunderstorm is moving through the area that's capable of producing hail and wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

Deon Cain shines as wide receiver No. 1

When you think about it, the Colts are pretty stacked at wide receiver. T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Parris Campbell, Devin Funchess and Zach Pascal are all expected to play big roles in this offense. One guy that gets forgotten in this rotation is Deon Cain.

Cain had a big game on Saturday, and led all receivers with seven catches for 80 yards. He was targeted nine times, and it didn't seem to matter who was in at quarterback -- he was the go-to guy.

The Clemson product was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After a standout training camp, Cain went down with a torn ACL and missed his entire rookie season. Now healthy, he's someone who could be a pleasant surprise for Colts fans.

Jacoby Brissett looks sharp

Everyone is still guessing when Andrew Luck will return from his calf/ankle/bone strain/sprain/bruise, but the Colts don't have a bad backup in Jacoby Brissett.

On the Colts' third drive of the game, Brissett took his offense 85 yards on 10 plays and tied the game with this beautiful 12-yard strike to tight end Eric Ebron.

The fourth-year backup completed eight of his first 10 passes for 100 yards and that score. It's too early to speculate if Luck will miss any regular-season games with this mysterious injury, but Brissett does have experience as a starter.

When Luck missed the entire 2017 season, Brissett played all 16 games and threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts went just 4-12 that year, but they didn't have the talent this 2019 squad does. It could be worse.

Cowboys, Rams say aloha

The NFL preseason is coming to Hawaii for the first time in 43 years on Saturday, as the Cowboys and Rams will square off at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. local time but not until 10 p.m. ET for East Coasters.

Most of the Rams' starters didn't make the trip, but those watching should get to see key rookies such as Darrell Henderson and David Long take the field. Dak Prescott and Jason Witten did make the trip for the Cowboys, while injured players such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin went instead to Dallas to continue their rehab.

Also in Dallas? Ezekiel Elliott, who was spotted returning from Cabo. While this doesn't necessarily mean Elliott will report to the team anytime soon, having their star running back in proximity once the team returns from Hawaii can't hurt. Our Patrik Walker has more on the situation.

More stars in action

Plenty of stars will be in action Friday, but not when it comes to the Patriots. Just hours before kickoff, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that quarterback Tom Brady will sit out for the second straight week. He got plenty of reps this week during the Patriots' joint practices with the Titans, but will not be suiting up for the actual game. The Patriots are dealing with plenty of injuries at receiver, and although Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated on Friday, he won't play in this game and seems to be a longshot to be in action next weekend as well. The beat-up depth chart at receiver will give rookie Jakobi Meyers a chance to continue turning heads on Saturday, but Bill Belichick said this week the NC State product still has "a long way to go in this league."

The biggest battle of stars today will likely happen in Chiefs-Steelers, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City starters are expected to play the first half. Ben Roethlisberger won't see any action in the Steelers' second preseason game, but Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph will continue to battle for the backup job at quarterback, while the team's pass-catchers will look to make their case for a starting role opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Texans recently added Duke Johnson to their stable at running back, but he's not expected to play today as he recovers from a hamstring injury. That will allow undrafted free agents Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon an extended chance to battle for what could be one roster spot behind Lamar Miller and Johnson. But the most attention in Houston will likely be paid to the first-team offensive line and how well they can hold up in pass protection following a season where Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times.