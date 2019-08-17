NFL Week 2 preseason scores, schedule: Giants rookie Daniel Jones dices up Bears defense, but makes two ugly mistakes

The second week of the preseason is almost always more exciting than the first one, and that's because we actually get to see some starters on the field. On Thursday night alone, we saw Kyler Murray, Andy Dalton and Matt Ryan all take some snaps.

During Friday's slate of games, all eyes are going to be on Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be trying to follow up his perfect performance against the Jets last week when he goes up against the Bears.

As the three games from Friday are being played, we'll be highlighting the best plays and moments below. If you're favorite team isn't playing on Friday, you can also check out the entire schedule for Week 2 of the preseason below, a schedule that still includes seven nationally televised games (NFL Network, ESPN, CBS and FOX). Remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market.

Here is the complete schedule for Week 2 of the preseason.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Eagles 24, Jaguars 10 (box score)

Jets 22, Falcons 10 (box score)

Ravens 26, Packers 13 (box score)

Bengals 23, Redskins 13 (box score)

Raiders 33, Cardinals 26 (box score)

Friday

Bills at Panthers (GameTracker)

Bears at Giants (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Saturday

Browns at Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m.

Chiefs at Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Lions at Texans, 8 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Rams (in Hawaii) 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday

Saints at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Vikings, 8 p.m., FOX

Monday

49ers at Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Daniel Jones looks sharp early, but makes two ugly mistakes

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had to throw an incompletion at some point, and that point finally came during his second preseason game. After going 5 of 5 against the Jets last week, Jones got off to a hot start against the Bears, going 3 of 3 for 61 yards.

Although there's no quarterback controversy in New York right now, Jones is definitely doing his best to try and start one. On the first play of the second quarter, Jones threw a perfect deep ball to Cody Latimer that ended up going for a 40-yard gain.

dAnIeL jOnEs CaN't ThRoW tHe DeEp BaLl 🤨 pic.twitter.com/3ERPB1ufQb — New York Giants (@Giants) August 17, 2019

If that pass is proof that maybe Jones should be allowed to compete for the starting job, his very next play proved that he's still a rookie learning on the job. One play after hitting Latimer for the big gain, Jones fumbled the ball on the snap and the Bears ended up recovering it. And just like that, the magic was gone. (You can see the ugly fumble by clicking here).

Although Jones and the Giants did get the ball back following a Bears three-and-out, the rookie quarterback went 0 for 2 on his next series. When Jones got the ball back for his third possession of the night, things got even worse for the rookie. On a third-and-11 from his own 33-yard line, Jones dropped back to pass, but he never got to throw the ball, because he got stripped by Bears linebacker James Vaughters, who also recovered the loose ball.

The bright side of the fumble for the Giants is that they now know Jones can tackle. After all, he did save a touchdown on the play.

My man swatted the football like it was a fly 👏👏 @javaughters pic.twitter.com/x369v5VXEL — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2019

Although there's not usually any upsides to watching your rookie quarterback fumble away the ball two times, there is an upside in the preseason, and that's because you get to find out how he responds to adversity. In Jones' case, he shook off the two fumbles and responded by throwing a perfect 15-yard touchdown pas to T.J. Jones with under 90 seconds left to play in the first half.

Sleep on Daniel Jones at your own risk 😈😈 @Daniel_Jones10 pic.twitter.com/KMp5XbWybL — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 17, 2019

Jones' second game definitely hasn't been as impressive as his first game -- and that's because it's kind of hard top a perfect performance like the one he had against the Jets -- but the rookie has still been impressive. Through five possessions, Jones is 11 of 14 for 161 yards and one touchdown, but he's also lost two fumbles.

Eli Manning comes out firing



The Giants aren't technically holding a quarterback competition right now, but don't tell that to Eli Manning, who looked like he was playing for his job on Friday as he came out firing against the Bears.

In one series of action, Manning finished 4 of 4 for 42 yards and a touchdown. The veteran's best throw of the night was probably his first one. On New York's first play from scrimmage, Manning threw a dart to Cody Latimer that ended up going for a 20-yard gain.

Manning's only offensive drive of the night ended with a touchdown after he hit Bennie Fowler for an eight-yard score. Although Manning got off to a hot start, it might not be enough to stave off the fans who want to see Daniel Jones play, although those fans might have slightly calmed down after Jones lost a fumble in the second quarter.

Bears' kicking competition going sideways

The Bears are currently holding the most high-profile kicking competition in the NFL, and it's starting to seem like no one wants to win it. After the first week of the preseason, it seemed that Elliott Fry had a leg up on Eddy Piniero and that's because Fry was perfect last week against the Panthers. In a 23-13 loss, Fry hit his only field goal attempt from 43 yards and his only extra point try. As for Pineiro, he went 1 of 2, missing from 48 yards.

This time around, it was Fry who couldn't put the ball through the uprights. During the second quarter, Fry sent a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left. As for Pineiro, he only got one attempt in the first half and he nailed it from 41 yards out.

Josh Allen carves up Carolina's defense



Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't really known for his accuracy, but we might have to change the scouting report after the way he diced up the Panthers during his one quarter of action on Friday. Yes, it's only a preseason game, but you can bet the Bills were ecstatic after watching Allen complete 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards.

Allen's best pass came on his fifth throw of the game when he hit tight end Tommy Sweeney for a 22-yard gain on a drive that ended with a 30-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka.

Here's a look at Allen's throw to Sweeney.

On the Bills' next offensive series, the team got the ball at Carolina's 35-yard line thanks to a solid punt return from Andre Roberts, and Allen made sure to take advantage of that. With two quick throws, Allen quickly led the Bills down to Carolina's 4-yard line. First, the Bills quarterback hit Cole Beasely for a 14-yard gain. Allen then followed that up with a 25-yard pass to Sweeney, which led to a touchdown run by LeSean McCoy.

By the time Allen exited the game, the Bills had jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

For the Panthers, Kyle Allen got the start in place of Cam Newton, and although he didn't have very many highlights, he did throw a jump pass, which was probably the highlight of his night.

Allen finished 4 of 11 for 32 yards before being pulled in the second quarter in favor of rookie Will Grier.

QB competition continues for Miami

With the Dolphins in the middle of a quarterback competition, coach Brian Flores had hinted this week that Josh Rosen would get the start against the Buccaneers and that's exaclty what happened in Tampa Bay on Friday.

Although the Dolphins struggled at times with Rosen on the field with two three-and-outs in the first half, Miami's offense did show signs of life with Rosen under center. Early in the second quarter, Rosen led the Dolphins on a 35-yard scoring drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. Rosen's most impressive throw on the drive was a simple 11-yarder that went to Brice Butler.

Through four possessions, Rosen is 8 of 13 for 65 yards. Although he hasn't made many highlight reel throws, that might actually be how Flores likes it. After Rosen made his preseason debut with the Dolphins last week, Flores had one big complaint and it was the fact that Rosen has a gunslinger mentality. The coach wanted to see Rosen make safer throws, and that's exactly what he's been doing against the Buccaneers.