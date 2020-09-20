It's the second NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 2 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 2.

Schedule

Thursday

Browns 35, Bengals 30 (Recap)

Sunday

Jaguars 30, Titans 33 (Recap)

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 31 (Recap)

Bills 31, Dolphins 28 (Recap)

Falcons 39, Cowboys 40 (Recap)

Broncos 21, Steelers 26 (Recap)

Vikings 11, Colts 28 (Recap)

49ers 31, Jets 13 (Recap)

Rams 37 Eagles 19 (Recap)

Lions 21, Packers 42 (Recap)

Giants 13, Bears 17 (Recap)

Washington at Cardinals, (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Chargers, (GameTracker)

Ravens at Texans, (GameTracker)

Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ingram takes direct snap for TD

The Ravens are without a doubt the most difficult team to stop on a fourth-and-short situation. If you don't sell out to stop Lamar Jackson from running for a first down, he'll burn you with his legs. If you do sell out to stop him from running the ball, he'll burn you with his arm. Oh, and whoever is in the backfield next to Lamar? He's a near-guarantee to have an open running lane. On this awesome play design, the Ravens use Mark Ingram on a direct snap, a hole opens immediately, and he does the rest.

Murray runs for another TD

Kyler Murray looked like a running back in the open field when he broke off his second TD run of the game against Washington. Watch closely as Murray weaves in and out -- showing off quickness -- and freezing the safety like he's in quicksand. It's poetry in motion.

Herbert throws a dart for first career pass TD

On first glance, Justin Herbert's first career passing touchdown looks easy -- after all, the receiver is open. But take a closer look at the ball placement and velocity on this throw and ask yourself how many quarterbacks are making that kind of throws outside the hashes? When you also factor in how the rookie looked off the coverage it's even more impressive. For a rookie who didn't get the majority of first-team reps in practice before surprisingly replacing Tyrod Taylor this week, it has been close to a perfect first half for the former Oregon quarterback.

Murray continues hot start on the ground

In Week 1, Kyler Murray gave the Cardinals an edge with his arm, but also with his feet. On the ground, Murray ran for a game-changing touchdown against the 49ers to pull off the massive Week 1 upset. In Week 2, Murray was back at it again using his speed on the ground to give the Cardinals an edge. Murray's quickness makes him so difficult to tackle in the open field as he weaves his way through defenders.

Herbert leads opening TD drive

The expectation was that Tyrod Taylor would start his second consecutive week against the Chiefs, but when the Chargers got the ball first, rookie Justin Herbert was under center. Herbert looked impressive in his first career drive and led the Chargers down the field for a touchdown. Herbert connected with running back Joshua Kelley on a 35-yard completion and capped off the drive by showing off his athleticism on a touchdown run.

Vintage Big Ben on the scramble TD

For those who were wondering when -- or if -- they would see the old Ben Roethlisberger, he answered your question in Week 2. Roethlisberger looked like his old self when he bought time, avoided the pass rush entirely and then threw a perfect dime to Diontae Johnson for a touchdown. This is the Roethlisberger we remember from before the injury.

Matt Ryan throws fourth TD

Ryan is having a day through the air -- again. The Falcons have really opened things up against a Cowboys defense down multiple linebackers. Ryan threw his fourth touchdown to Russell Gage who has become a key cog in a Falcons passing attack that is using more 11 personnel this year with Gage, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on the field at the same time.

Cooper makes the catch of the year

Trailing by multiple scores, the Cowboys needed a spark to help turn things around in the second half. Amari Cooper did just that in the third quarter when he made arguably the best catch of the 2020 season so far. I take that back -- there's no argument. This one-handed snag was as pretty as it gets.

James Robinson continues hot start

The most surprising Week 1 breakout was from Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson. Entering August, Robinson was an afterthought for Jacksonville. At the time, it looked like Robinson would a be a long shot just to make the final 53-man roster. That's all an afterthought now as the power back continues to roll through defenses. Robinson broke off another TD run this week against the Titans.

Jones gets loose at the second level

Aaron Jones enjoyed a true breakout season in 2019 led by a heavy touchdown total, but he broke onto the scene as a rookie by making explosive plays. That's exactly what he did in Week 2 when he broke off a 75-yard touchdown. Jones showed off his breakaway speed once he got through to the second level.

Claypool takes one to the house

In Week 1, rookie WR Chase Claypool may have made the single best catch of the week -- and he did it in primetime. In Week 2, the talented size/speed freak showed off his 4.42 speed with an 84-yard touchdown catch from Ben Roethlisberger. At the combine, Claypool ran the 4.42 at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. Claypool already looks like a rich man's Martavis Bryant with Roethlisberger in that offense. Big things are ahead for the rookie.

Brady and Evans hook up for first TD

There was some surprising chatter about Mike Evans not being a good fit for Tom Brady at this stage of his career. That chatter was quiet in Week 2 when Brady got rolling with Evans early. After racking up a 50-yard connection, Brady and Evans capped off the drive with a beautiful back-shoulder fade for a 23-yard touchdown. As we near the end of the second quarter, Brady and Evans are nearing the 100-yard mark.

Welcome back Jordan Reed!

At one point, it felt like Jordan Reed might never suit up again in the NFL until the San Francisco 49ers signed him. Coach Shanahan saw the upside of a tight end like Reed in his offense and in Week 2 it came to fruition. Reed caught a flat pass and turned up field showing his vintage post-catch ability in the open field. The result? Another touchdown for the 49ers. Welcome back, Jordan!

Mostert shows off elite speed

Raheem Mostert has been one of the NFL's fastest timed players (at top speed) on multiple occasions since taking over as the 49ers lead RB and he just showed up that elite speed again. On the first offensive play of the game, Mostert housed a pitch for 80 yards and a touchdown against the hapless Jets. Look at the top speed he reaches to gain the edge and then take it all the way to the house. According to NFL Next Gen stats, Mostert reached 23.09 MPH -- the fastest speed reached by any player since 2018.

Jones has a full array of weapons

For the first time since taking over as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2019 season, Daniel Jones will be throwing the ball to the exact combination of skill players the Giants designed to build around him. With Golden Tate (hamstring) active after missing Week 1, this is the first game in Jones' career that he will have Tate, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton all on the field together at the same time. Of course, on the flip side, the Bears will be returning pass rusher Robert Quinn, who missed Week 1.