NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Texans' Lamar Miller carted off with apparent knee injury

Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but it's probably the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first-teamers we'll get prior to the start of the regular season.

On Thursday night, Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars while competing with Josh Rosen for his team's open quarterback job, while Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins got both reps fighting for the Washington Redskins' QB spot with Colt McCoy (foot) still sidelined. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, continued to shine despite seemingly being firmly entrenched behind Eli Manning in New York.

The slate of games on Friday evening were a bit of a mixed bag, with injury concerns darkening the room for both the Lions and the Bills. It was the latter claiming victory in a close contest, but they suffered two blows to their secondary with cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace leaving the game early with injuries. For the Lions, seeing starting linebacker Jarrad Davis carted off sends a very cold chill down the team's spine, and although Wallace did return for the Bills -- White and Davis are both slated for more tests to determine the extent of their leg injuries. White did leave the field under his own power, though, which is a potentially good sign for Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Browns and Bucs were locked in a defensive battle that led to head coach Freddie Kitchens deeming Cleveland's 12-point output unacceptable, although he was quite pleased to see quarterback Jameis Winston and Co. hit a total of 12 times with seven of those being sacks. The two teams returned defensive serve for 60 minutes, but it was the Buccaneers escaping with the one-point victory on a night where offense-thirsty fans left just as parched as when they arrived.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 25, Bengals 23 (box score)

Ravens 26 at Eagles 15 -- canceled early due to weather (box score)

Patriots 10, Panthers 3 (box score)

Redskins 19 at Falcons 7 (box score)

Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7 (box score)

Raiders 22, Packers 21 (box score)

Friday

Browns, 12, Buccaneers 13 (box score)

Bills 24, Lions 20 (box score)

Saturday

Cardinals 9, Vikings, 20 (box score)

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Lamar Miller suffers gruesome injury

It's unwise to speculate on the severity of injuries until we get clear confirmation from the team, but if the video and subsequent reaction are any indication, the Houston Texans could be without running back Lamar Miller for a while. Miller's knee twisted awkwardly as he was taken to the ground by Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins, and he remained down on the field until a cart was brought out to take him off.

Maliek Collins with a strong hit on Lamar Miller. Miller remains down on the field. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 24, 2019

Lamar Miller on the cart. pic.twitter.com/eENdRK0xow — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) August 24, 2019

You can see on the video of the play right here that Miller's knee bends in the wrong direction as it's struck by Collins' shoulder. This was the first appearance of the preseason for Miller, who was expected to share backfield duties with fellow former Miami Hurricane Duke Johnson, who was acquired via trade earlier this offseason. If Miller has to miss time, the Texans may have to look into bringing in a complement to Johnson, as they waived D'Onta Foreman earlier this offseason as well.

Dalvin Cook proves RBs still matter

In a world where NFL running backs are under attack, Cook proves the right halfback can break open a game. He makes one cut here and then obliterates all would-be tacklers for an 85-yard touchdown. There's nothing more to see from Cook after this, and the Vikings will let him cool his jets for the remainder of the game against the Cardinals. When the Vikings brought over a zone-blocking run scheme this offseason, Cooks was viewed as the perfect fit. The early signs suggest this is the case.

Kyler Murray shows off his NFL-ready deep ball

The headline going into the Cardinals' battle with the Vikings involved Murray being penalized for his pre-snap claps one week prior, but there have been no such fouls called thus far. What there has been, however, is Murray showing off his dual-threat skill set -- including some deep-ball accuracy as he places this toss right into the bread basket of wideout Damiere Byrd.