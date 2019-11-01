NFL Week 9 injuries: Chiefs leaving door open for Patrick Mahomes, Steelers' Conner doubtful

The 49ers and Cardinals have already kicked off Week 9 in the NFL and now we're looking ahead to the main slate of games following San Francisco win on Thursday night. In that victorious effort, the Niners did see star tight end George Kittle get dinged up quite a bit.

He will, of course, be worth monitoring for the 49ers heading into next week, but there are plenty of other names throughout the league where injuries could limit or completely take them out of Week 9. Specifically, we're looking at the backfield situation in Pittsburgh with James Conner and Jaylen Samuels, along with important fantasy names like Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, Browns pass catcher Odell Beckham Jr. and Packers star Davante Adams.

To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 6:

Texans at Jaguars (+1.5)

The Texans will be without Will Fuller once again, but their offensive line has taken positive strides with both Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil. Howard was able to practice fully on both Thursday and Friday, while Tunsil was limited all week.

Westbrook has been able to play through his injuries before, but he did sit out the entire second half last week against the Jets, so he may have tweaked things a bit too much. If he were to miss Sunday's contest, Jacksonville would be down their No. 2 receiver. As for Hayden, he suffered his injury last week against the Jets and firmly appears to be a game-time decision.

Redskins at Bills (-9.5)

The big news out of Washington is that quarterback Case Keenum will be out for this contest, paving the way for rookie Dwayne Haskins to get his first career start. In limited playing time this season, Haskins has completed 54.5% of his passes for 140 yards and four interceptions.

Buffalo is at risk of being without starting right tackle Cody Ford on Sunday after he was limited all week in practice. If he doesn't play, the Bills could look to fifth-year veteran Ty Nsekhe to fill his shoes.

Titans at Panthers (-3.5)

For the Titans, they'll be without starting center Ben Jones this week, snapping his 88 straight games started streak. Jamil Dougles, who last started at center in 2015, will likely get the call up in place of Jones. With Walker out once again, backup tight end Jonnu Smith, who caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown last week, should see plenty of work in the passing game.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that while receiver Curtis Samuel sat out of practice on Friday, it was more precautionary and expects him to play on Sunday. He is more probable than questionable. Meanwhile, Cam Newton is out once again and his absence may continue as he is set to see a foot specialist.

Bears at Eagles (-4.5)

Tight end Trey Burton and receiver Taylor Gabriel were both limited on Friday, but carry no injury designation going into the weekend, so it appears like they'll be good to go for Week 9.

While he's listed as questionable, both Jackson and head coach Doug Pederson displayed optimism that the receiver could play on Sunday after missing every single game for the Eagles since Week 2. Meanwhile, running back Darren Sproles (quad) practiced fully on Friday and has no injury designation. Miles Sanders also practiced fully and is good to go.

Vikings at Chiefs (-1.5)

There appears to be some optimism surrounding Thielen possibly making his return to action on Sunday in Kansas City, but his questionable status makes him worth monitoring all the way until inactives come out. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that the team would likely put him through a pregame workout to see if he can go. If he doesn't suit up, Stefon Diggs will see plenty of work and fellow receiver Laquon Treadwell should see an uptick as well.

For the Chiefs, there appears to be some chance that Patrick Mahomes makes his return the field on Sunday with the Chiefs labeling him as questionable. He was a limited participant all week in practice and head coach Andy Reid played his cards close to the vest on Friday, declining to say whether Mahomes would play or not.

Jets at Dolphins (+3)

Miami was already down Xavien Howard after they placed their starting cornerback on IR this week and now the secondary is taking another blow. Howard's backup Ken Webster has already been ruled out of this game, so the Jets passing game could find some success through the air on Sunday.

Colts at Steelers (+1)

Hilton suffered his calf injury in practice on Wednesday and just couldn't get it healthy enough for him to play this weekend. In fact, head coach Frank Reich noted that it could be a three-week recovery, but no surgery. This will be Hilton's sixth game missed in his career. In those previous five contests, the Colts are 0-5.

With Snell out and Conner looking like he's a long-shot to play, Jaylen Samuels is the leading man in Pittsburgh and should be popular start throughout various fantasy contests.

Lions at Raiders (-2.5)

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-5)

Buccaneers : TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) OUT; TE Cameron Brate (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) OUT; TE Cameron Brate (ribs) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: S Lano Hill (elbow), DE Quinton Jefferson (oblique), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring) DOUBTFUL

Browns at Broncos (+3.5)

The good news for the Browns is that both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. carry no injury status heading into this matchup after being limited all week in practice.

The biggest injury news out of Denver surrounds quarterback Joe Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. His season is now over, so the Broncos will be looking for new options under center. For Sunday's contest, that'll be the obligation of Brandon Allen. What makes matters even more difficult for Denver is that they'll once again be without starting tackle Ju'Wuan James. He was able to play last week after being out the previous six contests due to a knee injury.

Packers at Chargers (+3.5)

The Packers are keeping their fingers crossed for Davante Adams to make his return to the offense this weekend. He was a limited participant all week in practice and seemingly suffered no setbacks, so things are trending positively for the talented receiver.

The middle of Los Angeles' defensive line is pretty banged up with Broughton out, while Mebane and Jones are doubtful for this weekend. That could open the door for a strong rushing attack by Green Bay with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Patriots at Ravens (+3)

With the Patriots, James White popped up on the injury report on Friday after being limited in practice due to a toe injury. He's questionable for the contest as is fellow running back Rex Burkhead. If neither are able to suit up, that should open the door for more opportunities for Sony Michel in the backfield along with Brandon Bolden and rookie Damien Harris.

Rookie receiver Marquise Brown did not practice on Friday, but head coach John Harbaugh noted that he expects him to play Sunday outside of some "unforeseen" circumstances. His lack of participation on Friday appears to simply be the team managing him slowly.

Cowboys (-7) at Giants

