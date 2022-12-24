justin-jefferson-usatsi-vikings-cbs.jpg
Week 15 was not good to me with my picks. In fact, it was one of my worst weeks of the season.

Ouch.

So much for getting on a hot streak in the final month. But it's Christmas week, which means the best present I can give you all is a bunch of winners — and that's what I intend to do.

But first, a look back at last week's disaster. I went 11-5 with my straight-up picks, 5-10-1 with my against the spread expert picks and 1-3-1 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick-Six podcast. PS: Two of my best bets were the Patriots — thanks crazy ending — and the Saints — thanks two-point conversion. 

That puts my records at 136-87-1 straight up, 101-114-9 ATS and 47-36-5 with my Best Bets.

With three weeks left, it's time to pick it up. Or the coal is coming in my stocking.

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o35
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u35
-110
BET NOW

The Ravens could have Lamar Jackson back in this one. They need him in the worst way. The passing game is struggling. The Falcons have defensive issues, though, which could help. Desmond Ridder was just OK last week in his first start, and now faces a tougher defense. Ravens win it. 

Pick: Ravens 26, Falcons 13

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+110
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
-130
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

This is an important game for both teams in terms of playoff implications. The Lions are playing consecutive road games, which will be a challenge. Carolina looked bad last week in losing to the Steelers. The Lions are a tough challenge for the Carolina defense, which will be the difference in the game. The Lions keep rolling. 

Pick: Lions 27, Panthers 17

Buffalo Bills (-9) at Chicago Bears 

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CHI
+310
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
BUF
-400
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

The Bills are trying to lock up the top seed in the AFC playoffs, while the Bears are playing out the string. But the Bills play the Bengals next week after beating the Dolphins. This looks like a sandwich game. It won't be. Josh Allen will put up a ton of points for the Bills as they keep rolling. 

Pick: Bills 37, Bears 21

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o32
-110
BET NOW
NO
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u32
-110
BET NOW

These two are alive in their playoff races, but neither can afford another loss. That makes this game a big one for both. The Browns haven't been great on offense with Deshaun Watson back at quarterback, but this could be the game to get it going. Look for the Browns to win it. 

Pick: Browns 23, Saints 16

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

The Chiefs are winning games, but they have looked off the past few weeks. Seattle has also struggled the past few games. This is a must-win for them, but this is a tough place to play. Their defense has major issues, which will show up here as Patrick Mahomes lights them up. 

Pick: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 21

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-210
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+175
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

The Vikings have clinched their division, while the Giants are playing for a wild card spot. The Giants are playing consecutive road games, while the Vikings got an extra day of rest. The Minnesota defense is a major issue, though, which is why the Giants will hang around in this one. It's close, but the Vikings take it. 

Pick: Vikings 27, Giants 26

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at New England Patriots 

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
+130
BET NOW
+3
-115
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
CIN
-155
BET NOW
-3
-105
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

The Bengals are playing consecutive road games, but the Patriots are stinging from a terrible loss last week to the Raiders. The Bengals have some defensive injuries, but the Patriots have issues on offense. Look for Joe Burrow to continue to play well as the Bengals win it. 

Pick: Bengals 30, Pats 17

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-5)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEN
-170
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
o35
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+143
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
u35
-110
BET NOW

The Titans are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs if they don't turn things around. The Texans have played much better in recent weeks, but this will be a challenge against a team that badly needs it. The Titans will right things here with a big showing by Derrick Henry

Pick: Titans 23, Texans 21

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SF
-305
BET NOW
-6.5
-105
BET NOW
o37.5
-110
BET NOW
WAS
+240
BET NOW
+6.5
-115
BET NOW
u37.5
-110
BET NOW

This is a tough trip for Washington against a team that will have four extra days of rest. Washington is struggling on offense, which is never a good thing against a 49ers defense that is the best in the NFL. Look for that defense to shine again with Brock Purdy doing enough to win it.

Pick: 49ers 25, Commanders 14

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-5.5)

Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DAL
-210
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
PHI
+175
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

The Eagles will likely be starting Gardner Minshew here for the injured Jalen Hurts. That changes the way they play offense. The Cowboys have looked bad the past two weeks on defense, but I think that changes here. They will get after Minshew with no threat of a quarterback run with him in the game. Cowboys win it. 

Pick: Cowboys 33, Eagles 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PIT
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o38.5
-110
BET NOW
LV
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u38.5
-110
BET NOW

This is another game featuring two teams that have small playoff hopes. The Raiders are coming off an amazing victory over the Patriots, while the Steelers handled the Panthers on the road. Kenny Pickett should be back for the Steelers here, which matters. Pittsburgh's defense will get the best of Derek Carr. Steelers take it. 

Pick: Steelers 24, Raiders 16

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins (-4.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIA
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o50
-110
BET NOW
GB
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u50
-110
BET NOW

The Packers are still alive after winning Monday night, but this is tough turnaround on a short week. The Dolphins have lost three straight, but they played better last week. This will be a shootout with the Packers keeping it close as Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa put on a show. 

Pick: Dolphins 31, Packers 30

Denver Broncos (-2) at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:30 p.m ET (CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
+140
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
o36.5
-110
BET NOW
DEN
-165
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
u36.5
-110
BET NOW

This is a game many expected to be an important one, but instead it features two of the biggest disappointments of the year. Both teams have offensive issues. The Broncos have the better defense and Russell Wilson will be back. The Rams are also playing on a short week. But something says the Rams find a way to win it. 

Pick: Rams 21, Broncos 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+300
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
TB
-385
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

These two have major issues, but the Bucs are still in first place while the Cardinals are done. Arizona could be down to third-team quarterback Trace McSorley against a Bucs team that blew a big lead last week. Tom Brady has struggled, but I think he will play well here. Bucs take it. 

Pick: Bucs 24, Cardinals 20

Los Angeles Chargers (-4) at Indianapolis Colts

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, fuboTV)

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+175
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
-210
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

The Colts are coming off a loss where they blew a 33-point lead, the type of loss that can send a team packing for the year. They also will be without running back Jonathan Taylor. The Chargers beat the Titans last week, but didn't play well in doing so. They will here. Justin Herbert plays big to keep the Chargers on the path to playoffs. 

Pick: Chargers 30, Colts 20 