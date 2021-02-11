Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB NFL Draft • 6'6" / 236 lbs The Offensive Rookie of the Year lands in Cincinnati. His All-Pro upside is too enticing for him not to be the top pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 264 lbs Even with some quarterbacks on the board, the Football Team is completely content selecting Young again.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Jefferson WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 202 lbs The Lions have to revamp the receiver corps, and they don't hesitate to pick Jefferson this early.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 320 lbs The Giants get another opportunity to pick the best offensive tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Burrow QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 221 lbs The Dolphins don't think twice about picking Burrow here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jedrick Wills OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 312 lbs Regardless of who's playing quarterback, the Chargers need a franchise blocker on the edge, and that's what Wills is.

Round 1 - Pick 7 L'Jarius Sneed S NFL Draft • 6'0" / 192 lbs Sneed was quite easily the finest rookie cornerback in the NFL last season. He provides Carolina with the talented secondary member it absolutely needs.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 318 lbs Brown was actually not as good against the run and better as a pass rusher than I expected as a rookie, and Arizona has to get more stout in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tua Tagovailoa QB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 217 lbs No, Tagovailoa wasn't great as a rookie, but we can't completely close the door on him yet.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL NFL Draft • 6'7" / 364 lbs With Wills off the board, the Browns are completely content picking Becton here to play left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brandon Aiyuk WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 200 lbs The Jets get Aiyuk, who flourished once he was healthy in San Francisco as a rookie. Serious twitch and explosiveness are the trademarks of his game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Cameron Dantzler CB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 188 lbs Dantzler finished the season much differently than it started for him, and his ball skills are of first-round caliber.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR NFL Draft • 6'2" / 200 lbs The 49ers get a YAC monster to pair with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 265 lbs Gross-Matos was one of the better, not widely discussed rookie defenders in the NFL in 2020. He'd be a welcomed addition to Tampa Bay's front.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Chase Claypool WR NFL Draft • 6'4" / 238 lbs Denver gets a rebounding extraordinaire to play next to Courtland Sutton. Amazing.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Terrell CB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 195 lbs The Falcons actually pick their 2020 selection in this redraft. Terrell was far from perfect as a rookie, but had a handful of positive moments.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Antoine Winfield Jr. S NFL Draft • 5'9" / 203 lbs Winfield was a striking force in run support and as a blitzer while holding his own in coverage for the Buccaneers as a rookie. He's the type of player the Cowboys desperately need.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 227 lbs Shenault turned in a quality first season in Jacksonville thanks to good separation abilities and the same yards-after-the-catch skills we saw at Colorado.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremy Chinn S NFL Draft • 6'3" / 220 lbs The Raiders have to get more talent and explosiveness on defense and Chinn is as athletic as they come at the hybrid safety/linebacker spot.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Mike Onwenu OL NFL Draft • 6'3" / 350 lbs Onwenu is a stocky, immensely powerful blocker who can play multiple positions up front.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR NFL Draft • 6'4" / 215 lbs The Eagles need to add receiving weaponry to their roster, and Higgins quietly had a strong rookie campaign in Cincinnati.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Darnell Mooney WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 177 lbs Mooney was a legitimate big-play threat for the Bears as a rookie and would fill in nicely next to Adam Thielen.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jerry Jeudy WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 193 lbs The Patriots need more explosiveness in their receiver room and that is precisely what Jeudy brings to the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Gabriel Davis WR NFL Draft • 6'2" / 210 lbs The Saints have long needed a true complement at receiver to Michael Thomas. They get that with Davis here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Alex Highsmith EDGE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 242 lbs The Vikings bolster their defensive line with a high-motor rusher who demonstrated impressive play in Year 1 in the NFL.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Kevin Dotson OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 321 lbs The Dolphins get a wide-bodied blocker who thrived in pass protection as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kamren Curl S NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, was a reliable strong safety in Washington and would be utilized well in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Harrison Bryant TE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 243 lbs Bryant showed flashes as a rookie after a dynamic pass-catching career at Florida Atlantic. And we know how the Ravens love their tight ends.

Round 1 - Pick 29 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE NFL Draft • 6'3" / 254 lbs Chaisson struggled out of the gate but finished with 19 pressures in his final five games.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Jones OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 319 lbs Jones didn't get to play much in 2020 but flashed when he was on the field. He's a long-term answer for the Packers up front at either tackle spot.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaylon Johnson CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 195 lbs Johnson had double-digit pass breakups in 2020 and was a multi-dimensional weapon in Utah's secondary before that. Nice Richard Sherman replacement.