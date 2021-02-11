Now's the appropriate time to take in everything we witnessed during the NFL season and re-examine the 2020 NFL Draft.
Careers aren't made or broken after one season, but factoring in rookie years and projecting forward, let's piece together a redraft for the 2020 class.
Some redraft guidelines:
- All rookies from the 2020 class (including undrafted free agents) have been removed from their respective NFL rosters and are free to be selected.
- If a rookie is not included in the top 32 here, they would revert back to the round in which they were originally drafted and to the team that picked them. Original first-rounders not included in this first round would stay with their current teams too.
- All veteran transactions made during the 2020 season are intact.
- The below selections are what I would do as the GM of every team (while considering coaches' schemes, etc.), not what I think the GMs of each teams would do.
- The draft order is based on the real order on April 23, 2020, before the draft began.
Round 1 - Pick 1
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Offensive Rookie of the Year lands in Cincinnati. His All-Pro upside is too enticing for him not to be the top pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Even with some quarterbacks on the board, the Football Team is completely content selecting Young again.
Round 1 - Pick 3
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Lions have to revamp the receiver corps, and they don't hesitate to pick Jefferson this early.
Round 1 - Pick 4
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Giants get another opportunity to pick the best offensive tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Burrow QB
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 221 lbs
The Dolphins don't think twice about picking Burrow here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Regardless of who's playing quarterback, the Chargers need a franchise blocker on the edge, and that's what Wills is.
Round 1 - Pick 7
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Sneed was quite easily the finest rookie cornerback in the NFL last season. He provides Carolina with the talented secondary member it absolutely needs.
Round 1 - Pick 8
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Brown was actually not as good against the run and better as a pass rusher than I expected as a rookie, and Arizona has to get more stout in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 9
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 217 lbs
No, Tagovailoa wasn't great as a rookie, but we can't completely close the door on him yet.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
NFL Draft • 6'7" / 364 lbs
With Wills off the board, the Browns are completely content picking Becton here to play left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Jets get Aiyuk, who flourished once he was healthy in San Francisco as a rookie. Serious twitch and explosiveness are the trademarks of his game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler finished the season much differently than it started for him, and his ball skills are of first-round caliber.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The 49ers get a YAC monster to pair with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Gross-Matos was one of the better, not widely discussed rookie defenders in the NFL in 2020. He'd be a welcomed addition to Tampa Bay's front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Denver gets a rebounding extraordinaire to play next to Courtland Sutton. Amazing.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Terrell CB
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Falcons actually pick their 2020 selection in this redraft. Terrell was far from perfect as a rookie, but had a handful of positive moments.
Round 1 - Pick 17
NFL Draft • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Winfield was a striking force in run support and as a blitzer while holding his own in coverage for the Buccaneers as a rookie. He's the type of player the Cowboys desperately need.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault turned in a quality first season in Jacksonville thanks to good separation abilities and the same yards-after-the-catch skills we saw at Colorado.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mike Onwenu OL
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 350 lbs
Onwenu is a stocky, immensely powerful blocker who can play multiple positions up front.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Eagles need to add receiving weaponry to their roster, and Higgins quietly had a strong rookie campaign in Cincinnati.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 177 lbs
Mooney was a legitimate big-play threat for the Bears as a rookie and would fill in nicely next to Adam Thielen.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jerry Jeudy WR
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Patriots need more explosiveness in their receiver room and that is precisely what Jeudy brings to the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Saints have long needed a true complement at receiver to Michael Thomas. They get that with Davis here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alex Highsmith EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 242 lbs
The Vikings bolster their defensive line with a high-motor rusher who demonstrated impressive play in Year 1 in the NFL.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kevin Dotson OL
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 321 lbs
The Dolphins get a wide-bodied blocker who thrived in pass protection as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 27
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, was a reliable strong safety in Washington and would be utilized well in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Bryant showed flashes as a rookie after a dynamic pass-catching career at Florida Atlantic. And we know how the Ravens love their tight ends.
Round 1 - Pick 29
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson struggled out of the gate but finished with 19 pressures in his final five games.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Jones OL
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones didn't get to play much in 2020 but flashed when he was on the field. He's a long-term answer for the Packers up front at either tackle spot.
Round 1 - Pick 31
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Johnson had double-digit pass breakups in 2020 and was a multi-dimensional weapon in Utah's secondary before that. Nice Richard Sherman replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 32
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Thomas' strong play down the stretch and Kansas City's need on the offensive line is enough for the former Georgia star to sneak into Round 1.