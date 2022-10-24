The Seahawks' DK Metcalf missed the remainder of the Week 7 matchup with the Los Angles Chargers after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter, and the star wideout could possibly miss more time. Metcalf was carted off into the locker room and Seattle ruled him out shortly after, which is never an encouraging sign in these types of situations.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that initial X-rays on Metcalf's knee were negative. He will undergo further testing after the team returns to Seattle.

The final play Metcalf participated in was a fade route he ran in the red zone late in the first quarter. The pass fell incomplete and Metcalf fell to the ground. Before exiting, the 24-year-old had one catch for 12 yards. The Seahawks went on to beat the Chargers, 37-23.

Metcalf is in the midst of his fourth season with the franchise since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Upon arrival, he's been one of the NFL's more dominating receivers and has 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions entering Week 7 this season.

If he is slated to miss time, fellow wideouts Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin along with tight end Noah Fant would see a boost in targets from Geno Smith.