Week 7 NFL injuries: Melvin Gordon downgraded to questionable, Dalvin Cook out, T.Y. Hilton returns

The Chargers are set to play in London Sunday morning, but they might be without one of their star players. On Saturday, the team downgraded running back Melvin Gordon to questionable for their matchup with the Titans. Gordon has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and a downgrade the day before the game is always concerning. If Gordon can't go, Austin Ekeler would see the bulk of the touches at the position.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appeared ready to return to action when he practiced in full on Wednesday, but things quickly turned south, with Cook missing Thursday and Friday practices and being ruled out on Friday. That leaves Latavius Murray to again shoulder the load, this time against the Jets one week after going for 155 yards on 24 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his status for Week 7 into doubt, but he did get a limited session in on Friday before being ruled questionable. Crowell managed only 40 yards on 13 carries last week after racking up 219 yards on 15 carries in his previous game. Bilal Powell had 36 carries himself over the last two weeks, and he figures to see even more work if Crowell is ruled out on Sunday.

The Colts have been dealing with a ton of injuries in recent weeks, but they appear to be getting healthier. While Ryan Grant is out for Week 7, Andrew Luck is getting top receiver T.Y. Hilton back in the fold for the first time since he went for 115 yards on four catches in Week 4. The offensive line is also healthy for Indy, which will help against a talented Buffalo front. Margus Hunt and Darius Leonard are also good to go on the defensive side.

We'll hit the injury reports for every game on Sunday and Monday below to get you ready for your Fantasy and NFL picks decisions.

Titans vs. Chargers (-6.5) in London



The Titans get back linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) this week but will be without two other players at the position, including Morgan, a key pass rusher in past years who has no sacks and only eight total tackles in six games this season. Spain was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday to earn a questionable tag. Bosa remains sidelined but the Chargers have a good chance of getting back Benjamin, who practiced in full on Friday. His return could mean fewer targets for the secondary options at the position. Gordon, however, was downgraded to questionable on Saturday, throwing his status up in the air.

Patriots (-3) at Bears

Patriots: OT Marcus Cannon (concussion) OUT; RB Sony Michel (knee), WR Julian Edelman (heel), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), DE John Simon (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise (ankle, knee), DT Malcom Brown (knee), DT Geneo Grissom (ankle), CB Eric Rowe (groin) QUESTIONABLE



The Patriots listed a huge amount of players as limited in practice all week and questionable on Sunday, but expect all the key Fantasy players to be out there in their regular roles. The one place for concern is at right tackle, where Cannon is sidelined in a matchup against a strong Bears pass rush. That pass rush could include Khalil Mack, who was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday and is questionable to play, despite not being listed with a final injury designation on the team's website. Robinson was also limited on Friday and figures to be a game-time decision.

Browns at Buccaneers (-3.5)

The Browns remain shorthanded at receiver with Higgins sidelined, and they'll also be without one of their top defensive players in Schobert. But Tretter was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday and has a shot of playing on Sunday. The Bucs are down two huge pieces on the defensive line, which is typically the strength of the defense. Will the Bucs be able to find consistent success with Beau Allen and Vita Vea as the main options in the middle and William Gholston and Noah Spance opposite Jason Pierre-Paul?

Lions (-3) at Dolphins

With Riddick out, rookie running back Kerryon Johnson will likely see more work in the passing game. If he serves as the lead back running the ball as well, it could be a big performance for Fantasy owners. Lang practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, while Ansah was limited all week. Having both in this game could tip the scales toward Detroit. Brock Osweiler draws another start at quarterback with Tannehill sidelined. Parker was a full practice all week but still is listed as questionable, while the other three questionable players also practiced in full on Friday.

Panthers at Eagles (-4.5)

The Panthers are healthier rolling into Week 7 than they've been in a long time, though they're still rolling out multiple replacements on the offensive line with several players on IR. Tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and corner Donte Jackson (groin) were both upgraded to full practice in Friday and avoided final injury tags. The Eagles are down several depth players on defense, and they could be stretched in the secondary with Rodney McLeod already on IR. Both starting tackles were limited on Friday but avoided a final injury tag.

Bills at Colts (-7.5)

With Allen out, Derek Anderson is set to start for the Bills. It'll be his fifth start since the 2010 season, with three of his four since coming against the Bucs. The Bills will have everyone else available, with defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) and guard Vlad Ducasse (knee) both practicing in full on Friday. The Colts are getting receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive end Margus Hunt back this week, and while rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) didn't practice on Friday, he didn't draw a final injury tag. So while solid starters like Doyle and Autry are out, the Colts are actually healthier than they have been in recent weeks.

Bengals at Chiefs (-5.5)

Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot), LB Nick Vigil (knee), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular) OUT



RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot), LB Nick Vigil (knee), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular) OUT Chiefs: C Mitch Morse (concussion) OUT; LB Justin Houston (hamstring), S Eric Berry (heel) DOUBTFUL; LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), S Eric Murray (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



The Bengals had 16 players on the injury report this week, but everyone aside from the five ruled out is good to go for the game. With Bernard out, Joe Mixon will get all the work he can handle, with rookie Mark Walton mixing in. C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) should get the bulk of the snaps at tight end after practicing in full on Friday. The Chiefs are missing two of their best defensive talents again, and the offense is starting to get shorthanded on the offensive line in terms of starting talent.

Vikings (-3.5) at Jets

Cook practiced on Wednesday but was a DNP the last two days and is out again, leaving Latavius Murray to serve as the feature back in this matchup. Joseph was limited on Friday before drawing a questionable tag, but defensive end Danielle Hunter (groin) didn't get a final tag at all despite only being limited as well. Crowell was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, improving his chances at playing for the Jets on Sunday. If he can't go, Bilal Powell would get the lion's share of the touches at the position. The receiving corps will be down two players, however, which is good news for Robby Anderson's target count. The injuries at cornerback could prove disastrous against an offense with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Texans at Jaguars (-4.5)

Texans: ILB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) OUT; G Zach Fulton (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



ILB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) OUT; G Zach Fulton (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), CB D.J. Hayden (toe) OUT; OT Will Richardson (knee), DE Calais Campbell (ankle), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



The Jaguars are down a few depth pieces at cornerback against a team that doesn't often light the scoreboard up with the passing game. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hip) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) didn't get in one full practice between them this week but all avoided final injury tags. With Fournette still out for the foreseeable future, the Jaguars swung a trade to bring Carlos Hyde in from the Browns. T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle) figures to see the bulk of the action in this game at running back after he practiced in full on Friday and avoided a final injury tag.

Saints at Ravens (-2.5)

Saints: G Andrus Peat (head), DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle) OUT; OT Jermon Bushrod (NIR), G Larry Warford (back) QUESTIONABLE



G Andrus Peat (head), DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle) OUT; OT Jermon Bushrod (NIR), G Larry Warford (back) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: G Alex Lewis (neck) OUT; LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



The Saints could have trouble keeping a talented Ravens pass rush at bay with their issues on the offensive line. At least left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is good to go, as is corner Marshon Lattimore (concussion), who practiced in full all week. While only one player has been ruled out for the Ravens, there could be an issue for them at cornerback. Humphrey was downgraded to DNP on Friday, which is rarely a good sign for a player's availability on Sunday. Averett remains questionable after being limited all week, and while Brandon Carr (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, he figures to be less than 100 percent. If the Ravens have any issues at corner in this game, an elite Saints passing game should take advantage.

Cowboys at Redskins (-1)

Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin (groin), LB Joe Thomas (foot) OUT; CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



WR Tavon Austin (groin), LB Joe Thomas (foot) OUT; CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) OUT; WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee), S Troy Apke (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), CB Danny Johnson (forearm) QUESTIONABLE



The Cowboys roll into this matchup off a blowout win and mostly healthy, getting linebacker Sean Lee back from a hamstring injury. DeMarcus Lawrence was one of five defensive linemen on the injury report this week but all have been cleared for action. The Redskins are really hurting at the skill positions, likely down two receivers on Sunday. Both Peterson and Thompson were limited in practice on Friday before being ruled questionable. Dunbar popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday as being a limited participant in practice.

Rams (-9.5) at 49ers

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp (knee) OUT



WR Cooper Kupp (knee) OUT 49ers: WR Dante Pettis (knee) OUT; CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), WR Trent Taylor (back), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB K'Waun Williams (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) QUESTIONABLE



The Rams won't have Kupp as expected, but everyone else is good to go for this game. That includes kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin), who practiced all week and will make his return in this matchup. The 49ers could be severely shorthanded at receiver, though Garcon and Taylor both were limited participants in practice on Thursday and Friday. Sherman didn't practice at all Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Running back Matt Breida (shoulder, ankle) and tight end George Kittle (knee) were upgraded to a full practice on Friday and are good to go.

Giants at Falcons (-4)

Giants: WR Jawill Davis (concussion) OUT; WR Russell Shepard (neck), G Patrick Omameh (knee) QUESTIONABLE



WR Jawill Davis (concussion) OUT; WR Russell Shepard (neck), G Patrick Omameh (knee) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: K Matt Bryant (hamstring) OUT



The Giants get tight end Evan Engram (knee) back for this matchup after a full week of practice, and left tackle Nate Solder (neck) and outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (ribs) are also good to go after full practice sessions on Saturday. Omameh as downgraded to DNP in the final practice of the week, throwing his availability into doubt, but a report over the weekend suggested he was heading to the bench anyway. The Falcons roll into this game healthy after defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle), defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) and receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) managed a limited practice on Saturday and avoided final injury tags. Giorgio Tavecchio will fill in at kicker.