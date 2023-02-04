The National Hockey League announced Saturday that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena, which will include the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4. The 2024 All-Star Weekend will also include the NHL All-Star Skills showcase on Feb. 3.

"We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history," read a statement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city's rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?"

The NHL's All-Star Game traces its roots back to Toronto, as the first All-Star game in 1934 was created as a fundraiders to support Maple Leafs forward Ace Bailey after he suffered a career-ending injury. The Maple Leafs would then host the first official All-Star Game in 1947, and have subsequently hosted the game eight times, most recently in 2000. The first seven All-Star Games in Toronto were held at the iconic Maple Leaf Gardens.

"We are excited and honored to announce the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto," read a statement by Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. "We very much look forward to welcoming the game's biggest stars and treating our fans — and fans from around the world — to a premiere event that showcases all of what Toronto has to offer."

Further details on the 2024 All-Star Game will be made available at a later date. The announcement was made ahead of the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida.