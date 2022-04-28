The Chicago Blackhawks stayed within the city to add to their front office. On Thursday, the Blackhawks announced that the team is hiring Jeff Greenberg of the Chicago Cubs as the Blackhawks' associate general manager.

Greenberg spent the past 11 years in the Cubs front office and most recently, served as the team's assistant general manager. He was also the Director of Pro Scouting and baseball operations, Director of Baseball Operations, and Assistant to the General Manager. He also worked in the front offices with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to his time with the Cubs.

The 36-year old will oversee the Blackhawks' hockey operations group in addition to working alongside general manager Kyle Davidson and fellow associate general manager Norm Maciver.

"What I've learned about the Blackhawks is they're serious about using this rebuilding period to not only set this franchise up to be the best in hockey, but the best in all of sports moving forward," Greenberg said in a press release. "There couldn't be a more exciting time to get in on the ground floor of this journey and pursue every possible solution to put this team back on the path to winning hockey."

The Blackhawks' newest executive will officially begin his role with the team on May 9. Greenberg will jump right into a rebuild for a Blackhawks franchise that put together a 28-42-11 record (67 points) and will finish seventh place in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Greenberg will join a front office that is going to have to decide whether or not to move longtime Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who have spent their entire careers in Chicago and helped raise three Stanley Cup banners.