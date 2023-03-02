The Boston Bruins have signed star winger David Pastrnak to a massive eight-year, $90 million contract extension that carries an annual cap hit of $11.25 million, according to an announcement from the team.

The deal is the richest contract in franchise history. Pastrnak's contract extension will begin during the 2023-24 season and run through the 2030-31 campaign.

Pastrnak, who turns 27 in May, currently leads the Bruins in points (80), goals (42), assists (38), and power-play goals (14) throughout the 2022-23 season. This is the third career 40-goal season for Pastrnak, who is currently on pace to score 57 goals which would set a new career-high. The Bruins haven't had a 50-goal scorer in a season since Cam Neely recorded 50 goals during the 1993-94 campaign.

Pastrnak has spent all nine seasons of his professional career with the Bruins after being selected by the franchise with the No. 25 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Pastrnak has tallied 282 goals -- a franchise high since he's been in Boston -- and 302 assists in 570 career games.

Pastrnak's best season came in 2019-20 when he scored a career-high 48 goals and won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer.

Pastrnak ranks in the top 20 in franchise history in several offensive categories. He ranks third in hat tricks (13), ninth in goals (282), 14th in points (584), and 18th in assists (302) in Bruins history.