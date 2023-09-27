Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow is unresponsive after suffering a "catastrophic" brain injury. Snow's wife, Kelsie Snow, announced on social media he will likely not wake up after becoming unresponsive on Tuesday.

Kelsie Snow said that Chris Snow went into cardiac arrest and suffered a heart attack before emergency medical personnel were able to revive him. However, a lack of oxygen resulted in a devastating brain injury. As a result, doctors told Kelsie Snow that Chris Snow would probably not regain consciousness.

Snow was diagnosed with ALS in late 2019, shortly after being named the Flames' assistant general manager. Even after his diagnosis, Snow continued to work in his role, and the team sent out its support to Kelsie Snow and their entire family on Wednesday.

"We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership & positivity he brings," the Flames wrote. "Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen & Willa as Chris continues to battle."

Snow has worked for the Flames since 2011, when he joined the team as the director of hockey analytics. This past May, Flames general manager Craig Conroy made Snow the vice president of hockey operations.