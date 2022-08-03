The New Jersey Devils have agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with winger Jesper Bratt, according to an announcement from the team. Bratt, who was previously a restricted free agent, agreed to the deal just hours before the two sides were slated to go to arbitration on Wednesday.

The 24-year old is coming off a season in which he registered a career-high 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 76 games. Bratt's previous career-high in points was 35, which he recorded during his rookie season in 2017-18.

Bratt also recorded career-highs in goals (26), assists (47)), shots (197), power-play points (18), and game-winning goals (6) during the 2021-22 campaign. His points, goals, and assists all led the Devils this past season.

In 307 career games, Bratt has scored 70 goals and dished out 133 assists. His 203 career points are the most accumulated by an player that was selected outside of the first two rounds of the 2016 NHL Draft. Bratt also became the youngest Devils player to record 70 or more points in a season since Patrik Elias and Scott Gomez accomplished the feat during the 1999-2000 season.

The Swedish import has spent his entire five-year career as a member of the Devils after being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bratt will likely skate on New Jersey's top line alongside center Jack Hughes and free agent signing Ondrej Palat when the 2022-23 season gets underway.