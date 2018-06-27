LOOK: Alex Ovechkin got Capitals Stanley Cup merchandise for apparently everybody in Russia
The Summer of Ovi continues as he finally travels home
It's hard to remember the last time a championship team was more fun than the Washington Capitals, and Alex Ovechkin is at the center of it all. The Great 8 has been living his best life since winning his first Stanley Cup, and the Summer of Ovi continued when he recently went home to Russia.
The Capitals have been crushing records for championship merchandise sold, upping last year's championship merch sales by 25 percent according to The Washington Times, and being on pace for a record in merchandise sold since tracking began, per The Washington Post. The team also set a record for in-venue sales at CapitalOne arena. All of this to say, Washington is pumped about the Cap' championship, and it's buying gear in droves.
Suffice it to say that Ovechkin has done nothing to buck that trend. His wife, Nastya Shubskaya, shared a snap of Ovi's luggage for his return flight home to Russia, and it seems that Ovechkin may have set the sales record himself.
Ovechkin brought everything back. He has hats, different logos, t-shirts, jerseys. You name it, he brought it. Russia may be in the throes of the World Cup for the moment, but Ovechkin is bringing the spoils of the Stanley Cup back, and he's making sure everyone gets a chance to commemorate it.
