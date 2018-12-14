LOOK: An adorable 5-month-old puppy fetches hockey sticks at St. Louis Blues practice

The Blues may be among the worst teams in the NHL this season, but they're at least trying to be cute while they lose.

Not only did the Blues take the ice for practice on Thursday, but they took the ice with a puppy.

Two months after adopting Barclay, a yellow Labrador Retriever, from a nonprofit that trains and places service dogs, the adorable little pup was full-on skating with the pros, fetching a hockey stick, carrying the puck and coating the St. Louis Community Ice Center with love. Named after late Blues star Barclay Plager, the dog is just five months old, which might explain the penalties he committed at practice, but otherwise flashed the makings of a star:

Penalty: Barclay

Two minutes for holding the stick #stlblues pic.twitter.com/DIwKLS72Av — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 13, 2018

You can be upset with the Blues for this season. You can even not like hockey. But Barclay? How can you not adore him?

As the team announced in October, he's got quite an important purpose within the organization beyond practice appearances.

The Blues' puppy will be raised to become a future assistance dog under Duo's highest criteria. For the next 18 months, the puppy will undergo basic obedience training, as well as social and environmental stimulations to help it develop into a secure, self-confident, working dog for a future Duo client. As "puppy raisers," the Blues will host the pup in the front office and at home games to assist it in developing its necessary socialization needs.

If you can't get enough of little Barclay, don't worry. This pup's got his own Instagram, too.