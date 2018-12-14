LOOK: An adorable 5-month-old puppy fetches hockey sticks at St. Louis Blues practice
Little Barclay has been around since October, and he's probably the best thing about the team
The Blues may be among the worst teams in the NHL this season, but they're at least trying to be cute while they lose.
Not only did the Blues take the ice for practice on Thursday, but they took the ice with a puppy.
Two months after adopting Barclay, a yellow Labrador Retriever, from a nonprofit that trains and places service dogs, the adorable little pup was full-on skating with the pros, fetching a hockey stick, carrying the puck and coating the St. Louis Community Ice Center with love. Named after late Blues star Barclay Plager, the dog is just five months old, which might explain the penalties he committed at practice, but otherwise flashed the makings of a star:
You can be upset with the Blues for this season. You can even not like hockey. But Barclay? How can you not adore him?
As the team announced in October, he's got quite an important purpose within the organization beyond practice appearances.
The Blues' puppy will be raised to become a future assistance dog under Duo's highest criteria.
For the next 18 months, the puppy will undergo basic obedience training, as well as social and environmental stimulations to help it develop into a secure, self-confident, working dog for a future Duo client. As "puppy raisers," the Blues will host the pup in the front office and at home games to assist it in developing its necessary socialization needs.
If you can't get enough of little Barclay, don't worry. This pup's got his own Instagram, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Dec. 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Weezer set to perform at Winter Classic
The rock vets will perform during first intermission at Notre Dame Stadium on New Year's D...
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
Power Rankings: Tampa stays hot on top
Tampa Bay remains the class of the league, separating itself from the pack as the holidays...
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Dec. 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Hyman suspended two games for late hit
Hyman was ejected following the cheap shot on the Bruins' defenseman