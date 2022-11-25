The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the special jerseys that they'll be wearing for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The annual outdoor contest is scheduled to be played on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in Boston for the second time in the event's history.

The Bruins' jersey is inspired by several different uniforms that the franchise has worn over the years. The Boston bear logo has been utilized as the team's secondary logo, including a version being used for the Reverse Retro jersey that the Bruins are wearing during the 2022-23 season.

For the Winter Classic bear logo, this version has been recolored and paired with an arching "BOSTON" wordmark on top of it. The "BOSTON" wordmark is a custom font that was created by Adidas and was also inspired by the original spoked-B that was worn by the Bruins in 1948.

In addition, the Bruins jersey has big black and gold stripes on the base along with with the sleeves.

Meanwhile, the Penguins' jerseys pay homage to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates, who were Pittsburgh's original NHL franchise. The jersey feature a "P" on the front similar to what the Pirates wore during the 1925-26 NHL season. This particular sweater features a white base with several touches of black and gold throughout.

The Penguins' numbers on the jerseys are yellow with black stripes on the base and sleeves. Adidas also added special stitch details to honor the construction of Pittsburgh's bridges, which are a prominent feature of the city's skyline. There is also a blue and white checkerboard pattern on the inside back neck that was instituted to honor William Pitt and the city of Pittsburgh.

The 2023 Winter Classic will be the fourth time that the Bruins have appeared in the Winter Classic. The Bruins last played in the Winter Classic in 2019, when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium. On the other hand, this will be the second Winter Classic for the Penguins. It will mark the first time that the Penguins have played in the Winter Classic since 2011, when they lost 3-1 against the Washington Capitals at Heinz Field.