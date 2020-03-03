NHL general managers propose change to try and simplify offside rulings
Having a skate in the air is expected to be part of the proposed change
A significant NHL rule is expected to be changed in the near future. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, NHL general managers are in the process of altering the league's offside rule. Dreger reports that having a skate in the air or "breaking the plane" of the blue line will be included in the change to the rule.
As the rule currently stands, a player is required to have their back skate on the ice in addition to being behind or on the blue line when the puck is entering the offensive zone. Otherwise, the play is deemed offside.
With any rule change, the NHL Competition Committee and board of governors will still need to approve the alteration. The Competition Committee normally meets in June to discuss rule changes when the current season is over. If the vote passes, those changes are put into effect the following season.
The NHL general managers are currently having their annual meetings in Florida. Another item that has become popular as of late has been the emergency backup rule in the wake of 42-year old Zamboni driver David Ayres being forced to play for the Carolina Hurricanes last month. However, the general managers decided to keep the current emergency backup rule for now.
Making a change to the offside rule could limit bang-bang plays as far as players being ruled in the offensive zone or behind the blue line.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgestone Arena opens doors to victims
The tornado left at least 21 people dead
-
NHL is right to stick with EBUG protocol
Heading into this week's GM meetings in Florida, there was plenty of chatter about the league...
-
Seattle NHL to pay for public transport
Seattle's still-unnamed hockey team wants to get you to games for free
-
Stamkos to miss 6-8 weeks after surgery
If things go as planned, Stamkos will be back for the postseason
-
NYI to play '20-'21 season at Nassau
The Isles will be at their true home for all of next season
-
Seattle NHL team breaks ground
Before the Seattle team was confirmed as the league's 32nd franchise, the city had no ice rinks
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown