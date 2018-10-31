NHL Power Rankings: The scariest thing about each team this Halloween, for better or worse
Halloween isn't limited to your neighborhood, you know.
Sure, trick-or-treating can be fun, especially if you're using your kids to get some extra candy for your stash. But the spooks and scares of Oct. 31 extend well beyond the houses you're hitting for Reese's on this fine fall evening. In fact, they extend all the way into pro sports, as evidenced by the costumes on display by NBA, NFL and NHL athletes the last few days.
It seemed especially appropriate, then, to tackle this week's edition of NHL Power Rankings with a Halloween twist.
In the spirit of spookiness, we've spiced up our hockey pecking order with the scariest thing about each and every one of the NHL's 31 teams. Here's the catch: The scariest thing can be either good or bad. So while plenty of teams, like the rising Pittsburgh Penguins with a resurgent Matt Murray in goal, have reasons to take pride in their scariness, there are a handful of others, like the cellar-dwelling Detroit Red Wings, who should be scared of themselves. And then there are the scariest things of all -- things like the Columbus Blue Jackets' style of play, which can be equally good or bad.
What's scary about your favorite team? Find out in this week's NHL Power Rankings:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Predators
|They don't even need Pekka Rinne to be healthy to be the best.
|--
|9-3
|2
|Penguins
|Matt Murray is back.
|6
|6-2
|3
|Avalanche
|Nathan MacKinnon is like Michael Myers. Killin' it.
|--
|7-3
|4
|Lightning
|Steven Stamkos can still rise from the dead.
|2
|8-2
|5
|Canadiens
|Carey Price is a monster.
|6
|6-3
|6
|Maple Leafs
|Auston Matthews' injury will set them back a bit in the standings.
|2
|8-4
|7
|Bruins
|Without their top line, they are not that scary. That's scary if you're Boston.
|1
|7-3
|8
|Devils
|They were winning games with Keith Kinkaid in the net.
|7
|5-3
|9
|Sharks
|They're figuring out how to work the puck between all their stars.
|4
|6-3
|10
|Jets
|They're not the only great, young offensive team anymore, and they're also not even that great offensively right now.
|5
|7-4
|11
|Oilers
|Connor McDavid is the answer for every question we ever ask here.
|6
|6-4
|12
|Capitals
|We're not sure the defense will ever come close to what they're doing offensively.
|3
|5-3
|13
|Hurricanes
|They look exactly like they always finish: Competitive, but not enough to beat the elites. They're stuck in purgatory.
|1
|6-5
|14
|Flames
|Johnny Gaudreau is the real-life Human Torch.
|7
|7-5
|15
|Blue Jackets
|John Tortorella will never let "old-fashioned" hockey die.
|3
|6-5
|16
|Coyotes
|They don't have any one premier goal-scorer, but they dropped seven on Tampa.
|14
|6-5
|17
|Islanders
|Their depth won't be able to sustain their hot stretch.
|7
|6-4
|18
|Wild
|Zach Parise and Ryan Suter are playing like resurrected heroes.
|8
|7-3
|19
|Blackhawks
|Their big names are producing, and yet their record is meh.
|1
|6-3
|20
|Sabres
|Eichel, Skinner and Dahlin Inc. is going to be one heck of a Buffalo firm down the road.
|1
|6-4
|21
|Stars
|They're like a second-rate Bruins replica with that top line.
|1
|6-5
|22
|Golden Knights
|They're only beating up the little guys.
|8
|5-6
|23
|Blues
|Jake Allen. Always.
|2
|3-4
|24
|Ducks
|John Gibson is like Freddy Kreuger. Killin' it while everyone else sleeps.
|8
|5-6
|25
|Canucks
|Elias Pettersson is back. Beware.
|2
|7-6
|26
|Senators
|Thomas Chabot might ruin our expectations of a historically bad season for the Sens.
|7
|4-5
|27
|Panthers
|Losing Roberto Luongo should not have derailed them entirely.
|1
|2-4
|28
|Rangers
|The rebuild has only just begun.
|--
|4-7
|29
|Flyers
|Gritty would probably be more fun to watch at goalie.
|2
|5-7
|30
|Kings
|Speaking of Gritty, he's probably faster than any of their players.
|1
|3-7
|31
|Red Wings
|Everything. Everything is scary.
|--
|3-7
