Arizona has entered its second football season having surpassed the $5 billion mark in total Arizona sports betting handle. The Grand Canyon State reached that mark in just 10 months, faster than any sports betting state to date. Numbers this October should rise even further especially considering baseball's postseason is here, basketball and hockey seasons are approaching, and football is in full swing. Plus the world's largest soccer tournament begins next month. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top four sports betting operators in the state and its offer for new players is among the most lucrative for sports betting in Arizona. New customers can receive get their first bet up $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits with promo code GAMEFULLC. With not only football, but baseball in its final month of the regular season, basketball and hockey on the way, as well as soccer's largest world tournament, there's no better time to sign up. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,250 free bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Money Line: Bet a team to win its game outright with no point spread. Betting a +150 underdog on the money line, for example, would produce a $150 profit per $100 wagered.

Spread: Oddsmakers offer a point spread for most game matchups in order to make the game a fairly equal betting proposition. For example, it's common to see football games with a three-point spread in order to provide fairer odds for both sides than the money line.

Half / Quarter / Period Lines: Instead of betting on the full game, Caesars offers lines for specific points throughout games. Think a team is going to have a big first quarter / period but might slow down in the second? This is the way to make wagers based on these premonitions.

Highest Scoring Half / Quarter / Period: Caesars also offers players the ability to predict the highest segments of games. The number of specific points isn't necessary for this wager but it's an action bet for those who like to root for a lot of points in a short amount of time.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.