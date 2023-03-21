Californians may have voted against legalizing California sports betting last year, but there is still a push among legislators to one day make California sports betting sites a reality. Residents in the Golden State overwhelmingly opposed two sports betting in California propositions on the November 2022 ballot after advertisements for the props left voters feeling inundated and confused. But California legislators are trying once again in 2023 to make California sports betting a legal venture. There is still opposition, but an effort to get California mobile sports betting back on the ballot remains.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: Basketball is quite popular to bet on, and this commonly-used betting style is a great way to do that. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Sacramento and Phoenix at 215, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 215.



Money line: It is the middle of hockey season, which makes it a perfect time for this betting method. If Los Angeles is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Winnipeg, you'd need to bet $200 on Los Angeles to return $100 on that side to win. Winnipeg as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season hasn't officially started yet, you would be able to place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division in the fall.

