Ever since Californians overwhelmingly voted down two California sports betting propositions last November, everyone has been wondering when legislators will try again to make sports betting in California a reality. Fewer than 18% of voters were in favor of legalizing California mobile sports betting after being bombarded with confusing election advertisements in fall 2022. Now, California lawmakers are still at odds with stakeholders and local tribes who are vehemently against California sports betting sites being legalized. At this rate, 2024 is the soonest a resolution could be reached. So for the time being, California sports betting remains out of reach.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: Here would be your go-to method for wagering on the pro basketball playoffs. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for Denver vs. Miami at 220, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 220.



Money line: If the pro hockey playoffs are your jam, this would be the betting style for you. If Florida is listed as a -200 favorite against Vegas, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Florida to return $100 on that side to win. If Vegas is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Live betting: Baseball is king this time of year and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

