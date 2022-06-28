Summer is in full swing, but California sports fans are already looking to November so they can vote on measures that could bring California sports betting to their state. One potential measure will help launch legal California mobile sports betting, while another measure already on the ballot will allow California sports betting at Indian gaming casinos. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is already legal, but if the new measures to pass legal California sports books could be launched as soon as summer 2023. Some experts believe sports betting in California could be even more popular than New York, where online sportsbooks launched in January 2022.

Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick all five California pro baseball teams on a parlay, then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of Los Angeles's football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a singe-point favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Los Angeles' pro football team has closed as a three-point favorite against San Francisco and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

