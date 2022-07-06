Online sports betting is legal in 30 states now, and sports fans in California are wondering if California sports betting is next. One measure on the ballot in November will allow sports betting in California at Indian gaming casinos, while another potential measure will help launch legal California online sportsbooks. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is already legal, but these new measures could give sports fans in the Golden State the ability to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes as soon as summer 2023. Some experts believe that online sports betting in California could be even more successful than it is in New York, where legal online sportsbooks launched in January of this year.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run, or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. Prop bets can even be placed on the number of strikeouts a pitcher will have in his outing.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick all five California pro baseball teams on a parlay, then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.