California sports fans who thought they were going to join in on legalized sports betting were dealt major disappointment as two initiatives to bring legal California sports betting to the Golden State failed in the November midterms. While the two propositions were among the most expensive in U.S. history, an abundance of confusing advertisements turned many California voters off to the idea of legalizing California mobile sports betting in their home state, whether they be in-person or online. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but sports betting in California remains off the table to the near future.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments, title fights and car races.



Money line: If Brazil is listed as a -200 favorite against Switzerland, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Brazil to return $100 on that side to win. If Switzerland is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet on that side to win.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Sacramento and Los Angeles is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

