Sports betting in Florida was available for a brief moment, and now Florida sports fans wait to see when it will return. Florida sports betting launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Problems quickly arose, though, and Florida sports books were forced to pause operations while the Seminole Tribe pushed for the compact to be repealed for violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games, slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are current legal forms of gambling in Florida, but Florida sportsbooks remains paused until legal proceedings are finalized. Despite the pause to online sportsbooks in Florida, some sportsbooks remain confident that measures can be voted on to bring Florida sports betting back for good within a year or two.

If Florida online sports betting sites can get the green light again, Floridians will be able to take advantage of many Florida sportsbook sign-up offers and online sportsbook promotion codes. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

When Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: Football has a major presence in Florida, so spread betting on big games is a popular method Florida sports bettors should know. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Tampa Bay is -10.5 in a football game against Miami, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Miami +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Miami and Boston is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Proposition bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in pro baseball could be on whether a player for Tampa Bay hits a home run or whether a starting pitcher for Miami can make it through seven innings in a big game.

