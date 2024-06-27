Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

UFC 303 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will put his world title on the line against former champ Jiri Prochazka in the event’s headliner.

The four best UFC 303 sportsbooks

Here are our top picks for several key sportsbook features:

Best UFC 303 welcome bonus

The best UFC 303 welcome bonus comes when making a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, especially if you’re located in one of the states eligible (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, or WY) to earn up to $300 in bonus bets.

No other welcome bonus provides a better low-investment, high-reward advantage. Being able to wager just $5, $10 or $50 to instantly earn either $150, $200 or $300 in bonus bets is incredibly advantageous.

Best UFC 303 live betting site

FanDuel is the best UFC 303 live betting site. Our team as well as other bettors agree that the FanDuel app is superior. That, in combination with a top-tier design and layout, makes live betting on UFC 303 better at FanDuel than anywhere else.

Best mobile app for UFC 303 betting

It is again FanDuel that supplies the best app for betting on UFC 303. Their app is designed flawlessly, and the loading speeds are the quickest of any sportsbook app. These factors make logging in and placing UFC 303 bets a seamless affair.

The best promos for UFC 303

Below, you will find the best UFC 303 betting sites to use, along with each sportsbook’s bonuses and key features:

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is the most-used sportsbook in America, and it’s our choice for the best UFC 303 betting site. Currently, FanDuel is offering new signees the opportunity to register and bet just $5 to earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Additionally, all customers can get a boost or a bonus every day.

Making yourself eligible for this welcome bonus from FanDuel is simple. Just sign up, deposit at least $5 and bet $5 or more on any market. If this qualifying wager wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. If your wager loses, you will not earn any bonus bets.

If you do in fact receive $150 in bonus bets from this offer, know that they do not need to be used in one lump sum, and all bonus bets expire after seven days.

When it comes to betting on UFC 303, FanDuel stands out for a variety of reasons. The first of which is how early they post their non-moneyline betting lines. For example, FanDuel has posted odds for markets like “how the fight will end”, “total rounds” and several others for all main card bouts days prior to the event.

In addition, FanDuel boasts the best-performing mobile app in the industry, which makes the UFC 303 live betting experience the cream of the crop.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Self-dubbed “The King of Sportsbooks”, BetMGM is among the premier UFC 303 betting sites. Right now, new customers can sign up using promo code ‘CBSSPORTS’ to receive a first bet offer up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. This welcome bonus features the highest maximum value on the current market.

To qualify for this BetMGM promo, simply sign up for a new account with the aforementioned promo code, deposit $10 or more, and place your first wager of any amount on any market. If this initial wager loses, BetMGM will pay back your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Notably, all bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, and additional terms apply.

For UFC 303 betting, BetMGM serves up one of the best all-around experiences in the business.

Two great features to mention are the premade UFC 303 parlays that you can add to your betslip in just one click as well as the UFC Champion Predictor where you can wager on who will be each division’s champion at year’s end. For instance, you can bet on Alex Pereira at -160 odds or Jiri Prochazka at +125 odds to be light heavyweight champ once 2025 begins.

Caesars Sportsbook

You can bet on UFC 303 like an emperor at Caesars Sportsbook. If you’re new to Caesars, go ahead and register using promo code ‘CBS1000’ to have a chance at getting up to $1,000 paid back as a bonus bet if your first wager loses.

After signing up with our exclusive promo code, you can deposit $10 or more and place your first wager. If this wager settles as a loss, Caesars will issue you a single-use bonus bet token equal to your qualifying wager’s stake, up to $1,000. This bonus bet will expire 14 calendar days after being credited.

It’s hard to be disappointed when betting at Caesars, and that holds true for betting on UFC 303. We particularly enjoy the Quick Pick function, which features a trio of premade five-legged UFC 303 parlays.

Another great aspect of UFC 303 betting at Caesars Sportsbook are their UFC 303 odds. At the time of writing this, Caesars is tied for the most favorable odds at top sportsbooks for Pereira (-160) and they have the most favorable odds for Brian Ortega (+125, a popular upset pick in the co-main event).

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings provides one of the most consistent betting experiences in the game, with extensive offerings for most markets, including UFC 303.

The sportsbook is dishing out two different welcome bonuses depending on which state you are signing up in.

Anyone registering in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY has the opportunity to earn up to $300 in bonus bets. Your initial bet’s amount will dictate how much you receive in bonus bets. Here’s how it works:

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets

Bet $50, get $300 in bonus bets

Those signing up in any of DraftKings’ other legal states will get to take advantage of the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly offer. Each offer from DraftKings will dole out your bonus bets in $25 denominations, all of which expire within seven days.

The UFC betting experience in general is a little different at DraftKings in how the site lays out the section. Instead of clicking on each matchup to find the fight’s prop bets, you can select tabs like “fight props” and “round props” at DraftKings. This gives DraftKings a leg-up on its competitors when it comes to UFC prop betting.

A guide to betting on UFC 303

Following UFC 300 in April, Dana White made headlines by officially announcing that Conor McGregor, the world’s most famous fighter, will make his long-awaited return from injury on June 27th at UFC 303 against the electrifying Michael Chandler.

Fast forward to June 14th, and White made headlines once again, this time by confirming the rampant speculation that Conor McGregor has withdrawn from the fight due to an injury. It was later revealed the injury in question was a broken left pinky toe.

Now, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (-160, Caesars) will put his world title on the line in a rematch against top contender, Jiri Prochazka (+120, BetMGM). Overall, UFC 303 is packed with over a dozen matchups, all of which can be wagered on at the best UFC sportsbooks.

USATSI

The co-main event, meanwhile, features a rising star in Diego Lopes (-142, DraftKings) taking on a perennial contender in Brian Ortega (+125, Caesars).

After much shuffling around, it will be light heavyweights Anthony Smith (+124, DraftKings) and Roman Dolidze (-145, BetMGM) facing off in the third matchup on the main card.

Kicking off the pay-per-view main card will be Irish sensation Ian Garry (-140, BetMGM) taking on MMA superstar Michael “Venom” Page (+135, Caesars) in what will likely provide fireworks.

Main Card for UFC 303

(Divisional rankings in parentheses)

Alex Pereira (c) Jiri Prochazka (1) Light heavyweight Brian Ortega (3) Diego Lopes (13) Featherweight Anthony Smith (10) Roman Dolidze (UR) Light heavyweight Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Macy Chiasson (7) Women’s bantamweight Ian Garry (7) Michael “Venom” Page (14) Welterweight

UFC 303 odds comparison

If you are in search of the sportsbook that consistently posts the best UFC 303 odds the most, look no further, it’s Caesars.

For the UFC 303 main event, Caesars has the most favorable odds among top sportsbooks for the favorite, Alex Pereira. However, it’s BetMGM who has the best odds (by far) for anyone interested in betting on the underdog, Jiri Prochazka.

Caesars does provide the most favorable odds for some of the event’s other underdogs though. If you believe that Brian Ortega and/or Michael “Venom” Page will pull off the slight upset at UFC 303, Caesars has you covered with the best lines.

*Odds provided as of June 27

UFC 303 best bets

SportsLine expert Danny Vithlani has locked in his best bets for UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2, including Andre Fili (-245) to defeat Cub Swanson (+200).

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. He’s on an 8-4 run on main-event picks at SportsLine, with his main-card selections netting a profit of more than $1,500 for subscribers.

Get all of Vithlani’s UFC 303 best bets, including backing “a wild but calculated brawler,” over at SportsLine.

Our UFC 303 picks

Now, it’s time to look at some of our favorite bets to make for the UFC 303.

Alex Pereira moneyline (-160, Caesars Sportsbook)

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have met inside the octagon once before back at UFC 293, a bout in which Pereira won the vacant light heavyweight title via second-round TKO.

Many expect this fight to play out similarly, as both fighters are more than content slugging it out on the feet. Pereira is the more technical striker, while Prochazka presents a more unorthodox approach. Both men possess one-punch knockout power.

We expect Pereira to get the job done once again, possibly in the early rounds similar to their first fight. He is one of the scariest strikers the UFC has ever seen with his combination of technique and power.

A $10 wager at -160 odds would yield a $16.25 payout

Brian Ortega moneyline (+125, Caesars Sportsbook)

The co-main event is an incredibly intriguing featherweight matchup. Brian Ortega will undoubtedly serve as Diego Lopes’ toughest test to date.

Lopes is 3-1 in the UFC, with all three victories coming in the opening round. Ortega, on the other hand, is 8-1 with one no-contest inside the octagon, and he is a former title challenger.

USATSI

It’s difficult to project how Lopes will fare if he can’t put Ortega away in the first round, and we don’t expect him to. Look for Ortega to utilize his experience en route to a victory over the rising talent.

A $10 wager at +125 odds would yield a $22.50 payout

Ian Garry vs Michael Page to go the distance (-180, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ian Garry and Michael “Venom” Page are two of the more electric welterweights in the division at the moment. However, that doesn’t guarantee there being a finish when they face off at UFC 303.

In fact, we believe their styles might stifle one another over the course of three rounds. If we had to pick who wins the decision, we would take Garry to edge out Page.

A $10 wager at -180 odds would yield a $15.56 payout

Anthony Smith moneyline (+124, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The other light heavyweight bout on the UFC 303 main card has gone through immense shuffling, but it will be Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze who take the stage.

Many people, including oddsmakers evidently, are expecting Smith to lose this fight. We don’t see it that way. Smith is nearing the end of his career, but he has proven to be able to still beat guys who aren’t contenders, and Dolidze fits that description.

Dolidze isn’t going to throw anything at Smith that he hasn’t seen before. It might not be pretty, but we expect Smith to get his hand raised at UFC 303.

A $10 wager at +124 odds would yield a $22.40 payout

USATSI

Moneyline parlay: Mayra Bueno Silva + Joe Pyfer (+156, Caesars)

How about a little parlay action? This two-leg UFC 303 parlay features Mayra Bueno Silva beating Macy Chiasson and Joe Pyfer defeating Marc-Andre Barriault.

We like the odds that Silva is getting in her matchup on the main card, as she’ll own the experience and slight skillset advantages in our view.

Pyfer is a pretty sizable favorite against Barriault, but that’s what parlays are for, right? Adding him to win via moneyline to Silva winning on the moneyline makes for some pretty advantageous odds.