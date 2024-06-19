With the arrival of the 2024 Copa America, it’s time to check out the best online sports betting sites where you can bet on this premier soccer tournament.

This international soccer tournament is usually played every two to four years, featuring all 10 teams from South America’s CONMEBOL confederation, as well as six teams from CONCACAF, the North American confederation, including the United States.

In 2024, the U.S. will be hosting the tournament for the second time. Copa America 2024 takes place from June 20 through July 14 in various cities across the country.

Top 2024 Copa America sportsbooks

1 1st Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

2 2nd Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 3 3rd Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA). 4 4th Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 5 5th Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 6 6th Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 7 7th Read Review $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Copa America betting on FanDuel Copa America betting on Caesars Copa America betting on BetMGM Copa America betting on bet365 Copa America betting on BetRivers Copa America betting on DraftKings

2024 Copa America standout features

SPORTSBOOK COPA AMERICA BETTING FEATURES FanDuel Outstanding mobile app Caesars Exclusive curated same game parlays BetMGM Unbeatable live betting options DraftKings Exceptional prop bet offerings BetRivers Special statistics page for key matches bet365 Industry-leading promotions Fanatics Unique FanCash rewards system

What is the best 2024 Copa America betting site?

FanDuel Sportsbook FanDuel initially got started by running daily fantasy sports competitions and has grown to become so much more. FanDuel is currently the leader in total market share among online sportsbooks. Excellent mobile platform

Industry-leading same game parlay features

Extensive futures odds Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins No code required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



FanDuel is one of the most universally loved online betting platforms – whether you look at its ratings on the Apple or Google Play store, what you will see is going to be very complimentary, especially compared to the competition. If you’re a futures bettor, this is a platform to heavily consider, as there are plenty of big-picture bets available for Copa America, such as team top goal scorers and group outcomes.

Other 2024 Copa America betting sites

Caesars Sportsbook After years of providing great in-person betting opportunities for casino and resort patrons, the Caesars brand is now one of the brightest and best in the online sports betting industry. “Quick Picks” parlays for Copa America

Excellent prop offerings

Famous Caesars Rewards program Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBS1000 Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars is widely heralded as one of the best sportsbooks in the industry for both new and experienced bettors, with easy-to-play pre-built parlays, granular prop market offerings, and of course, the Caesars Rewards system. This loyalty program allows you to accumulate points every time you bet, earning rewards that are not only redeemable within the sportsbook, but also at in-person Caesars locations, giving you unique value that can’t be found elsewhere.

BetMGM Sportsbook Another brand with roots in the world of in-person casinos, BetMGM is the self-styled “King of Sportsbooks” and continues to bring users great value both at their live locations and online. Convenient in-site Copa America tables

Well-known for sizable welcome bonuses

Specially curated same game parlay offers Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Promo Code CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

BetMGM has an outstanding rewards program, and they also provide value with lucrative welcome bonuses for new users. In addition, BetMGM sportsbook is one of the best for placing same game parlays on Copa America matches, providing users with the ability either to choose a pre-made option or build their own.

DraftKings Sportsbook Similarly to FanDuel, DraftKings started as a daily fantasy sports platform but has branched out to become a real industry leader in online sports betting. High-value welcome offer

Wide array of Copa America props

Competitive odds in many markets Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! No code required Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

From high-value odds to a visually appealing mobile platform backed up by strong technology, there’s a lot for Copa America bettors to like when it comes to DraftKings. There’s also a great welcome bonus available for new users with the sportsbook, so be sure to take advantage of that when you sign up. With DraftKings, you’ll also find plenty of tournament specials, like the total number of corner kicks taken throughout the competition or whether the winning country will be hoisting this trophy for the first time. Whether you’re a brand new soccer bettor or have been doing this for years, be sure to give DraftKings a try as you bet on the Copa America.

BetRivers Sportsbook A local favorite turned national player in the sports betting industry, BetRivers consistently exhibits a customer-oriented approach and provides users with a smooth betting experience. In-app statistics page for soccer matches

“Bet and get” soccer promos

Same game parlay “quick picks” Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Promo Code SPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This platform may not be as much of a global name as some of the others we’ve discussed, but they do an outstanding job of providing an enjoyable user experience. BetRivers shines in terms of the information provided to players, helping you to make educated decisions and pick the best bet for you.

bet365 Sportsbook This platform has been operating in Europe for much longer than U.S. online sports betting has even been legal; they’ve developed plenty of expertise, and now bring a great product stateside. Unique welcome bonuses

Promos just for soccer betting

Global brand for an international tournament Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Promo Code CBSBET365 Copied! Claim bonus 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. New customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

bet365, based in the UK, has a great reputation for its general soccer betting markets, and international tournaments are no exception. In addition to top-notch welcome bonus offers, bet365 sportsbook is running some incredible promotions for Copa America, including daily superboosts, 30% profit boosts, and even a group stage predictor, through which users can win up to $1 million.

Fanatics Sportsbook This may be a new name in the world of online betting, but Fanatics has long been a top sports merchandise retailer and has already made a splash with its sportsbook product. Innovative tool to build parlays

Rising star in the industry

Versatile FanCash rewards program $200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days No code required Claim bonus Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics is a great sportsbook for parlay enthusiasts. The unique parlay-building tool makes it easy to put together multi-part bets, and through the FanCash program, you can earn 5% back on same game parlays and 3% on traditional parlays. With this rewards system, you can bet with in-app currency as well as exchange it for Fanatics apparel.

Our favorite picks for 2024 Copa America betting

Every bettor has different priorities, so the best sportsbook for each individual will be different. Let’s talk about the specific areas in which certain sportsbooks stand out, so you can choose whichever one best fits your Copa America betting needs.

Where can you get the best sign-up bonus?

The “best” sign-up bonus will differ based on the specific bettor’s approach to betting; one player might want a bonus that is easy to access with little investment, while another might look to maximize potential value. Let’s hone in on the latter and highlight BetMGM, which often offers the most bonus bet money. With that being said, the details of each sportsbook’s offer can change frequently and vary from state to state, so be sure to check the offers available to you before you make a decision.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

What is the best 2024 Copa America betting app?

For some players, the most important factor is the mobile app itself, namely how easily and smoothly it operates. There are many factors to consider even within this singular category, but FanDuel generally stands out. FanDuel has a sleek and intuitive interface and functions the quickest and smoothest of all the apps we’ve reviewed. Check out reviews on either the Apple or Google Play store and you will see that plenty of users agree that this app is one of, if not the best, sports betting apps in the business.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).



What is the best sportsbook for 2024 Copa America live betting?

While plenty of these sportsbooks offer the speed of processing and simplicity of bet submission system needed to live bet, BetMGM is particularly a strong operator in this area. The interface is simple and geared towards getting your bets in quickly, and the platform offers competitive odds on a wide range of live markets.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

2024 Copa America schedule

USATSI

June 20 – July 14, 2024

All times ET

Date Time Teams City Group Jun-20 8 p.m. Argentina 2, Canada 0 Atlanta, GA A Jun-21 8 p.m. Peru 0, Chile 0 Arlington, TX A Jun-22 6 p.m. Venezuela 2, Ecuador 1 Santa Clara, CA B Jun-22 9 p.m. Mexico 1, Jamaica 0 Houston, TX B Jun-23 6 p.m. United States 2, Bolivia 0 Arlington, TX C Jun-23 9 p.m. Uruguay 3, Panama 1 Miami, FL C Jun-24 6 p.m. Colombia 2, Paraguay 1 Houston, TX D Jun-24 9 p.m. Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0 Inglewood, CA D Jun-25 6 p.m. Canada 1, Peru 0 Kansas City, KS A Jun-25 9 p.m. Argentina 1, Chile 0 East Rutherford, NJ A Jun-26 6 p.m. Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1 Las Vegas, NV B Jun-26 9 p.m. Venezuela 1, Mexico 0 Inglewood, CA B Jun-27 6 p.m. Panama 2, United States 1 Atlanta, GA C Jun-27 9 p.m. Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0 East Rutherford, NJ C Jun-28 6 p.m. Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0 Glendale, AZ D Jun-28 9 p.m. Brazil 4, Paraguay 1 Las Vegas, NV D Jun-29 8 p.m. Argentina 2, Peru 0 Miami, FL A Jun-29 8 p.m. Canada 0, Chile 0 Orlando, FL A Jun-30 8 p.m. Mexico 0, Ecuador 0 Glendale, AZ B Jun-30 8 p.m. Venezuela 3, Jamaica 0 Austin, TX B Jul-01 9 p.m. United States vs. Uruguay Kansas City, MO C Jul-01 9 p.m. Bolivia vs. Panama Orlando, FL C Jul-02 9 p.m. Brazil vs. Colombia Santa Clara, CA D Jul-02 9 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Paraguay Austin, TX D July 4-7 TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD Quarterfinals July 9-10 TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD Semifinals Jul-13 TBD TBD vs. TBD Charlotte, NC 3rd place Jul-14 TBD TBD vs. TBD Miami, FL Final

A guide to betting on Copa America

Whether this is your first time betting on soccer or it’s something you do every matchweek of the year, it’s always worth a refresher regarding how betting on this particular tournament works. Let’s talk about how to take advantage of the betting opportunities afforded by this unique 16-team tournament.

What makes a good Copa America betting site?

While countless factors can be considered when evaluating a sportsbook for Copa America betting, let’s single out five of the most important things to keep in mind when making your choice.

1. Bonuses and promotions

The first thing to consider in this category is the welcome bonus, often the largest offered by the sportsbook. That being said, it’s not the only one to keep in mind. Some sportsbooks offer daily boosts for returning players, as well as loyalty programs that help you earn more and more value as you continue playing.

2. Market offerings and odds pricing

No matter how much value a sportsbook’s bonuses offer, it doesn’t matter much if the platform doesn’t include odds on the wager you’d like to make. It’s imperative to consider a sportsbook’s market offerings to ensure that you’ll never be left without the ability to place the bets you’d like.

However, even when there is a line available for the outcome you’d like, it’s only worth your while if the associated odds provide appropriate value. It’s always wise to check odds across a few sportsbooks and choose the one with the best value on the bet you want to place.

3. Live betting capabilities

This isn’t an important factor for everyone – some bettors prefer to take their time with making picks – but if you do want to engage in live betting, you’ll have to seek out a sportsbook that offers a quality live betting platform. You’ll want a sportsbook that not only offers a wide array of live betting markets but also competitive odds on those lines. You’ll also need an interface that is easy enough to navigate quickly, to keep pace with the constantly moving odds, and one that is supported by technology strong enough to quickly process those bets.

4. Deposit and withdrawal options

If you can’t deposit money, you can’t make bets, and if you can’t withdraw your winnings, there’s little sense in wagering. Before you sign up for any online sportsbook, make sure that it supports at least one method of banking that you’re prepared to utilize.

5. Mobile platform

Desktop betting can be a good option at times, but the ability to bet on the go is very important to some bettors. A good mobile platform should be visually appealing, laid out so that it’s easy to find the bets you like, and of course, backed up by quick and secure technology.

Understanding Copa America betting markets

Let’s talk about some of the most common types of betting markets you’ll encounter when looking for the best value on the 2024 Copa America.

USATSI

Single game lines

These are the most traditional and simplest ways to play. The first type of bet in this category is a moneyline, a very simple wager that only requires you to pick the outright winner of a game, or in the case of group stage Copa America games, a draw if you so choose. Many soccer moneylines are set up as three-way moneylines. You can bet on side A, side B or draw.

In the knockout stage, sportsbooks also offer three-way moneylines, with the third option being a draw after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Of course, you also have the option to bet on which team will advance to the next knockout round, which accounts for extra time and penalties.

Then there’s spread betting, which is less common in soccer but can be found in many of these sportsbooks. A spread is a given margin of victory for one team; you have to project whether they’ll overperform or underperform that outcome.

Lastly, totals betting, also known as over/under betting, means projecting whether the two teams in a contest will score more or less than the projected scoring total. In soccer, this usually means 2.5 or 3.5 goals, but alternate lines are often available.

Props

Prop betting allows you to hone in on specific aspects of a game. Player props are perhaps the most popular type of prop; in soccer, usually, this involves first, last or anytime goalscorer bets. Team props or game props are also often available, including bets on how many fouls, shots or goalkeeper saves will take place throughout the contest.

Futures

These bets take place not throughout one game, but rather over a longer period. In terms of the Copa America, these are usually tournament-long bets. This could be something regarding a team, like odds to make it to a certain stage of the tournament or winning it, or a player market, like top goalscorer or the player of the tournament award.

Specials

These bets are not too different from futures, as they generally are concerned with tournament-long outcomes. For instance, you can bet on how many goals will be scored across the entire tournament, or which countries will be the highest and lowest scoring.

Parlays

A parlay is a special multi-part wager, as these bets pull together multiple individual lines, known as legs, compounding the odds of each, to create a larger final product. If a single one of the legs fails, the entire bet fails, but due to the compounding odds, the payouts can be quite large.

These bets pull together the bet types we discussed above, like spreads and moneylines, or even props in the case of same game parlays. They can be tough to hit, making them best-suited to experienced bettors, but they can yield big profits when they do hit.

2024 Copa America betting strategies

It’s always prudent to approach betting with a well-conceived strategy; let’s talk about some that could help you find good value when placing bets on Copa America.

Know the bracket

Of course, we won’t know exactly what the knockout stage will look like until the group stage is complete, but there is a framework in place.

Team USA is projected by oddsmakers to finish second in Group C to Uruguay. If that holds true, the Americans (playing on their home soil) would face the winner of Group D, who could very well be Brazil (one of the top favorites to win the tournament). However, projections in sports almost never hold to form so, assuming the U.S. advances past the group stage, they could face Colombia or a different opponent, which could open things up for their chances to make a deeper run.

In summary, it is important to keep in mind the bracket and potential future matches in a tournament like Copa America when considering futures, as it can give you a clearer picture of how things may unfold.

Compare lines

While you may want to get started with just one sportsbook as you learn the ropes, you’ll eventually want to create accounts with a few different sites. This is because different operators will put out different odds for the same bets, and you’ll want to be able to compare the odds provided by each to ensure that you are getting the best possible value.

For example, DraftKings and Caesars were both offering +1200 odds on Team USA to win the 2024 Copa America. However, FanDuel offered +1400 odds on the very same bet. Shopping around the different sportsbooks can make a big difference when winning a bet. It is a strategy that should always be used before placing bets, and this event is no different.

Key dates for 2024 Copa America

June 20: Tournament begins (Argentina vs. Canada – Atlanta)

June 20-July 2: Group stage

July 4-6: Quarterfinals

July 9-10: Semifinals

July 14: 2024 Copa America Final (Miami)

USATSI

How to sign up for a 2024 Copa America betting site

Finally, once you’ve determined where you want to start betting on the 2024 Copa America, you’ll need to sign up for an account with that sportsbook. The process will vary slightly from platform to platform, but the general steps are usually going to be the same; let’s talk about what that looks like.

First, you’ll either download the sportsbook app of your choice or navigate to the desktop site. For some welcome offers, you may need to follow a link, so keep that in mind and be sure to get started that way if necessary. Once you’re at the sign-in page, you can click a button to begin the sign-up process. You’ll need to enter your personal and contact information, including your full name, date of birth and social security number, as well as your email and phone number. You will also need to consent to the use of geolocation software to confirm your eligibility to access certain offers and play with the sportsbook. This is also when you’ll need to enter the bonus code for any welcome offer you’re trying to access, if there is one. Once you’ve confirmed your information and agreed to the terms and conditions of the sportsbook, you can officially launch your account. With your new account, the first action to take is to link a payment method so you can make an initial deposit. If the welcome bonus you’re accessing is linked to that first payment, make sure to keep that in mind. Finally, with funds in your account, you can place your first bet. Again, many welcome offers involve placing a qualifying wager, so strategize that initial bet accordingly.

FAQ