It has been roughly one year since legal Florida sports betting was paused, but it looks like there could be light at the end of the tunnel in the long legal process. Florida sports books were forced to pause operations just three weeks after launching because of legal opposition from the Seminole Tribe, who run the in-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races in the state. Legal proceedings have been at a standstill in 2022, but it looks like the case could be on the docket in 2023, paving the way for Florida mobile sports betting to be legalized again.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments, title fights and car races.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Miami and Memphis is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.



Against the spread: If Miami is listed as the 3.5-point favorite against San Francisco, that side must win by 4 points or more to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 3 or fewer points.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.