Sports fans across the country were placing their bets on the first weekend of pro football, and Floridians are stuck in a holding pattern waiting for when they can bet on sports in Florida. The Sunshine State got a tease of how fun Florida sports betting could be when it briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe, which controls in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the state. But the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Florida mobile sports betting cannot return until legal proceedings with the Seminoles have finalized, and there is currently no plan for arguments to be heard on the matter until 2023.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Prop bet: This kind of bet is on an outcome other than the final score of a game and can be used across all the major sports. Popular props include how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw, how many rebounds a basketball player will have or how many home runs a baseball player will hit.

Against the spread: The best way to bet on football is to place a spread bet. If Tampa Bay is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against New Orleans, that side must win outright or lose by seven or fewer points in order to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover that spread by winning by eight or more points.

Teaser: This kind of bet lets you adjust a spread bet for lower risk. If both Miami and Tampa Bay are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

