More sports fans than ever are legally wagering on football this season, but unfortunately for the state of Georgia, fans are still on the sidelines waiting to join in the fun. Georgia legislatures failed to get a measure on the 2022 ballot to legalize Georgia sports betting, and the topic likely won't be revisited until some time in 2023. Since Georgia sports fans are so dedicated to their teams, Georgia mobile sports betting could thrive. For the time being, however, the topic has been tabled.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the Spread: Get into your favorite football game by placing a spread bet. If Atlanta is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against Tampa Bay, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. Tampa Bay can cover by winning by 8 points or more points.

Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a push. If Atlanta closes as a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and all bets are returned.

Teaser: This kind of bet lets you adjust a point spread. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover. Both the risk and reward are lower.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Georgia or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Georgia online sports betting when it's a reality.