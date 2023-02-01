Is Georgia finally taking another crack at legalizing Georgia sports betting? Sports betting in Georgia seemed like a pipe dream just a couple of weeks ago. However, there is renewed hope it will become a reality after a group of senators introduced a bill on January 31 that could lead to Georgia mobile sports betting being legalized soon. Sources say the bill would not require a constitutional amendment, which could make Georgia sportsbooks legal even faster since the bill won't rely on voters to make the final decision.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This user-friendly betting style is the simplest of them all, requiring you to select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular betting style for wagering on single player sports like title fights and golf tournaments, as well as horse and car racing.



Game prop: Not to be confused with an outright bet, a game prop is a bet on an outcome within a game other than the final score. Popular game props include wagering on which team you think will score first or who will be ahead at the halfway mark of the game.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season is still a couple of months away, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

