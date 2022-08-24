Georgia sports fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to join in on the legal online sports betting craze that is sweeping the country. Efforts to get a measure on the 2022 ballot regarding legal Georgia sports betting were unsuccessful, but it's believed those efforts will be renewed in 2023. Since the Peach State is passionate about its sports teams, there is no doubt that Georgia mobile sports betting will be very successful. The question is when sports betting in Georgia will become a reality.

If Georgia sportsbooks get the green light, the latest Georgia sports book deposit promo and Georgia sports book promo code could be a big hit with first-time bettors. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Georgia's pro baseball team is gearing up for another deep playoff run, so fans would be placing money line bets to get in on the action. If Atlanta is a -200 favorite, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. If Atlanta is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Against the spread: You can't bet on football without first knowing what a spread bet is. If Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. New Orleans can cover the spread by winning outright or losing by seven or fewer to cover.

Parlay: A parlay bet is when two or more bets are included in one wager, so there is both greater risk and higher reward. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Georgia sports betting advice

