There is no denying that Georgians love their sports teams. But sports betting? Not so much. There was a strong effort at the beginning of 2023 to legalize Georgia sports betting, but multiple bills were panned in March and a last ditch effort to revive a sports betting bill was unsuccessful. The 2023 legislative session wrapped up months ago, and the future of Georgia online sports betting is as unclear as it was at the beginning of the year. As of July 2023, there has been no word signaling a revamped effort to make sports betting in Georgia a reality.

But like all other states that still don't have legal sports betting, there is still a chance Georgia sports betting could become a reality. And with legal sports betting still growing across the country, Georgia sports fans should know how legal sports betting works even though it hasn't been legalized in their state yet.

Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Baseball rules right now, and here is how you would wager on it. If Atlanta is listed as a -200 favorite against Milwaukee, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on Atlanta to win. If Milwaukee is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Player Prop: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will have or how many strikes a pitcher will throw.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

