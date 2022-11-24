Online sportsbooks are being legalized all over the country, but the wait for sports betting in North Carolina is considerably longer than in other places. Efforts this year to get a North Carolina sports betting measure on the ballot failed because of an amendment that would have prohibited betting on college sports. While working further on the legislation will be beneficial in the long-run because of North Carolina's thriving college sports scene, North Carolina mobile sports betting won't launch any earlier than 2024.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Pittsburgh can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Charlotte and Boston at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Futures: Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Baseball isn't in season yet, but you can already place a futures bet on which teams will win their division or which players will win MVP.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

