North Carolina may have legal in-person betting at two tribal casinos, but sports fans in the Tar Heel State will have to wait longer until they can also partake in legal North Carolina mobile sports betting. There is significant interest in legalizing North Carolina sports betting, but a bill was voted down by the legislature in 2022 because of restrictions it put on in-state collegiate sports. With college sports being a major draw in North Carolina, legislators decided it would do the state a disservice to have those restrictions. Discussions to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina may not pick back up until 2023.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: This is the most popular way to bet on football. If Carolina is listed as the 7.5-point favorite in a game against Arizona, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Arizona can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Money line: There's no better way to wager on baseball than betting on the money line. If Durham is listed as a -200 favorite, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Durham to return $100 on that side to win. If Durham is listed as a +200 underdog, there would be a $200 return on a $100 bet if Durham won.

Parlay: This high risk, high reward bet involves two or more sides on the same wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. If only three sides win, however, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.