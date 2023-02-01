The renewed effort to legalize North Carolina sports betting is picking up steam as the 2023 legislative session gets into full swing. A bill to expand North Carolina's in-person sports betting into North Carolina mobile sports betting fell short in 2022, and there were questions as to how soon lawmakers would renew the effort to legalize. Now, with many states starting the push to legalize some form of sports betting for the first time, legislators in the Tar Heel State believe that online North Carolina sportsbooks could become a reality during the calendar year.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This is the most user-friendly bet you can place and is used a ton when wagering on car races and pro golf. You simply choose which person you think will win an entire sporting event and then place your bet.



Player prop: Another widely popular betting style, prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on player performance. Player props include wagering on how many rebounds a basketball player will tally or how many shots on goal a hockey player will tally.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is automatically a loser.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in North Carolina or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush North Carolina online sports betting when it's a reality.