Efforts to legalize online sports betting in Texas were shut down in 2021, but all of that could change when it is voted on again in 2023. Prominent figures in the Texas sports betting community believe Texas online sports betting could be legalized when it is voted on again and that it could be as profitable for Texas as it has been in New York. There is also one candidate for governor who has already backed legal Texas sports books should he be elected. With professional sports being so popular in the Lone Star State, Texas mobile sports betting could be just a major hit. Legalized online sportsbooks will allow fans to take advantage of many online sportsbook sign-up offers and Texas sports book promo codes. No matter what kind of offer you are looking for, online sports-betting in Texas will give Texans many opportunities to play and win big.

If Texas online sports betting gets the green light, sports fans all over the Lone Star State will be able to take advantage of many Texas online sports book sign-up offers and Texas sports book promo codes. Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Against the spread: Football is king in Texas, so spread betting on big games will be popular in Texas sports betting. In this betting method, both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Dallas is listed as -10.5 in a football game against Houston, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Houston +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors will decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Dallas and Golden State is 200, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 200.

Proposition bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in pro baseball could be on whether a player for Texas hits a home run or whether a starting pitcher for Houston can make it through seven innings in a big game.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Texas or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Texas online sports betting when it's a reality.