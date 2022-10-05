Having played a game fewer than their opponents Arsenal will bid to claim top spot in Europa League Group A on Thursday but will be well aware of the potential banana skin that Bodo/Glimt represent. The Norwegian champions stunned Roma with a 6-1 win in last year's Europa Conference League and are unbeaten in matches with PSV Eindhoven and Zurich so far in the group stage.

Arsenal will be their biggest test yet and the Gunners are flying high domestically and in Europe, where they won their group stage opener in Zurich thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah. Two wins from two and they will be well placed to reach the last 16 even with four games left to play. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Arsenal -500; Draw +550; Bodo/Glimt +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

With Liverpool to come on Sunday Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his squad significantly, meaning Reiss Nelson could make a first start of the season after overcoming a quad injury. Add in the likes of Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Eddue Nketiah to the side and it will certainly be an inexperienced frontline, perhaps with other youngsters such as Albert Sambi Lokonga behind them.

Meanwhile, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner will be looking to make the most of a relatively rare appearance ahead of the World Cup. The 28-year-old shotstopper failed to keep a clean sheet on his debut and will be looking for better luck when he takes to the Emirates field in a competitive game for the first time.

Prediction

Arsenal will find it tough against an opponent with nothing to lose but their strength in depth should be enough to carry the day. Pick: Arsenal 3, Bodo/Glimt 1