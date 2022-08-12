The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Brentford

@ Current Records: Manchester United 0-1; Brentford 0-0-1

Last Season Records: Brentford 14-18-6; Manchester United 16-12-10

Want more soccer? Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Brentford lost both of their matches to Manchester United last season on scores of 1-3 and 0-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Sunday, Brentford and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Speaking of close games: Man United fell a goal short of Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, losing 2-1.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Manchester United

Brentford vs. Manchester United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +280; Draw +240; Man U +102

Series History

Manchester United have won both of the meetings they've played against Brentford in the last two years.