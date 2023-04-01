Chelsea will have a tough matchup with an Aston Villa side that is in Premier League purgatory as they deal with injuries and with financial fair play concerns looming, Not threatened by relegation but also not involved in the race for Europe these two clubs are only separated by goal difference. Villa has been the side in better form with three wins in their last four matches powered by Ollie Watkins, but if Chelsea can get their attack clicking at Stamford Bridge, pulling out a victory is certainly possible.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 1 | Time : 12:30 p.m.

Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -150; Draw +270; Aston Villa +430 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana will miss the match with a hamstring injury as Chelsea's injury list is growing longer than their available one at this stage of the season. With Thiago Silva also out for the match, Trevoh Chalobah will be called upon to stop Villa from scoring. Reece James and N'Golo Kante should be available while Mason Mount is also back to full fitness. After being needed for the United States during the international break, Christian Pulisic will be rested as he came back with a "heavy cold" according to manager Graham Potter, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja will miss the match.

Aston Villa: Matty Cash will miss a few weeks meaning that Ashley Young will deputize at right back. The only other significant injury for Villa is Philippe Coutinho who will be absent from the match with a thigh injury. Jed Steer will also miss the match while Leander Dedoncker could return to the squad after returning to training during the international break.

Prediction

Given Chelsea's struggles in maintaining leads after going ahead, this is a clash that feels like it will end in a draw after each team trades goals. Pick: Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 1