The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Southampton

Current Records: Everton 1-2-4; Southampton 2-4-1

What to Know

Southampton and Everton are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (5-5-2), but likely not for long. Southampton will take on Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium after a week off. The teams split their matchups last year, with Everton winning the first 3-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-0.

Two weeks ago, Southampton fell a goal short of Aston Villa, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Everton dodged a bullet last week, finishing off West Ham United 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Everton was the better team in the second half.

Since Southampton (2-4-1) and Everton (1-2-4) are both at seven points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +117; Draw +240; Everton +235

Series History

Southampton and Everton both have five wins in their last 12 games.