The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Southampton
- Current Records: Everton 1-2-4; Southampton 2-4-1
What to Know
Southampton and Everton are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (5-5-2), but likely not for long. Southampton will take on Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium after a week off. The teams split their matchups last year, with Everton winning the first 3-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-0.
Two weeks ago, Southampton fell a goal short of Aston Villa, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Everton dodged a bullet last week, finishing off West Ham United 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Everton was the better team in the second half.
Since Southampton (2-4-1) and Everton (1-2-4) are both at seven points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +117; Draw +240; Everton +235
Series History
Southampton and Everton both have five wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 0
- Aug 14, 2021 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 01, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 25, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 0
- Jul 09, 2020 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 09, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 18, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Southampton 1
- May 05, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 26, 2017 - Southampton 4 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 02, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 27, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Everton 0